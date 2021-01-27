Two Further Returnees Under Investigation

Two other former returnees who completed their managed isolation in the same facility and at the same time as the Northland case are now under investigation.

The two former returnees both returned a positive test for COVID-19, however it is yet to be confirmed if they are recent or historic infections. Further urgent testing is being carried out this evening.

The two people are asymptomatic and have already completed their managed isolation and previously returned two negative tests.

Both individuals are currently self-isolating at home.

As a precaution, Public Health staff are checking details with the individuals about their movements since they left managed isolation to identify close and casual contacts if contact tracing is required.

