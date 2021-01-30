News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

1 Case Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Saturday, 30 January 2021, 1:42 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There is one case of COVID-19 in managed isolation to report in New Zealand since our last media statement yesterday.
There are no new cases in the community.
New border case details
 

Arrival dateFromViaPositive test day/reasonManaged isolation/quarantine location
28 JanUSA Around day 0/routine testingAuckland

One previously reported case has now recovered. Three cases reported previously have been reclassified as under investigation.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 71. Our total number of confirmed cases is 1,947.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,526,608.

On Friday, 7,871 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 6,056 tests processed.

Update on border-related cases

All test results of close contacts of the border-related cases are negative. Day 12 testing is to be undertaken of close contacts who remain in isolation currently.

Of the 352 returnees that left the Pullman between 9 January and 24 January, we have negative results for 332 and one infant is not required to test. Efforts continue to follow up the remaining 17 people. An additional person that was reported in this group earlier has now been confirmed as having left New Zealand for Australia.

Pullman managed isolation requirements

There are new requirements for guests and staff at the Pullman Managed Isolation facility which come into effect today at 12 noon. These interim measures will be in place while a review is undertaken into how transmission occurred in the Pullman Managed Isolation Facility, and the emerging evidence of COVID variants.

The main changes for returnees are:

· After having have had their 11/12-day test, they will be required to stay in their rooms until they get a negative test result and are advised they can depart the facility.

· Returnees departing the Pullman will be required to have a day 5 post-departure test and stay at home until a negative test result is returned.

· If they become symptomatic following their departure from the Pullman they need to self-isolate and get a test.

· Returnees are required to wear a mask when departing the facility or going for their day 5 test.

As an interim measure, until 14 February 2021, or otherwise advised, staff working in managed isolation at the Pullman will be required to undergo twice weekly testing.

Further information is available

here.

Community testing in Auckland

We are continuing to see demand for testing in Auckland and Northland.

The pop up testing centre in Orewa is open until 4pm and the pop up testing centre in Albany remains open today until 4.30pm. This is in addition to four regional community testing centres open today. Testing is also available at a number of other primary care and urgent care clinics.

The pop up testing centre in Albany will be open tomorrow from 8am until midday and demand will be monitored for testing for the remainder of the long weekend.

Further information on community testing station hours over the long weekend is available on the

Auckland Regional Public Health Service website.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,535,581 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 164,798,629 and users have created 6,778,458 manual diary entries.

It’s more important than ever that people keep a record of where they’ve been and do not go out if unwell. We continue to strongly encourage people to continue to scan using the NZ COVID Tracer app and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app.

The better we keep a record of where we have been, the safer we’ll all be. Using the NZ COVID Tracer app helps you and it helps our contact tracers to quickly find and alert any potential close and casual contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ministry’s next media release is planned for 1pm on Sunday 31 January.

ENDS

