News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

214 Doctors Representing 28 Ethnicities Start Specialist GP Training

Monday, 1 February 2021, 1:30 pm
Press Release: Royal NZ College of General Practitioners

Across New Zealand this week, 214 doctors will begin their training to become specialist general practitioners. The new cohort of GP registrars are a diverse bunch of New Zealanders that represent 28 ethnicities including Māori, Pacific Islanders, Asian, Middle Eastern, and Pākehā.

The group, who are working from Northland to Southland, are enrolled in the General Practice Education Programme (GPEP), a three-year programme that includes academic as well as clinical work that will teach them everything they need to know to be fantastic GPs.

College CEO Lynne Hayman was heartened to see such diversity in the applicants. "GPs have a special relationship with their patients, often for much of those patient’s lives, so having a doctor who understands your community, culture, and way of life can make a huge impact on a person’s health outcomes.

"As well as teaching medical practice, we train doctors how to use communications skills and empathy to build rapport with patients.

These skills are important for building trust and, ultimately, enabling effective care," she said.

African Dr Muna Mwandila recently completed his three-year training, becoming a Fellow of The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners in March 2020. He had this advice for the first-year intake, "Appreciate that general practice training is quite different to hospital practice.

"General practice is very patient-centric and holistic where the focus is on being able to listen to your patient and what they need. After that, the medicine falls into place.

"I found my training changed the way I looked at medicine; the programme also confirmed that general practice was the right choice for me."

The path to becoming a GP

- Six years as a medical student

- Two years (at least) postgraduate medical experience

- Three-year general practice education programme run by The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners

- Fellowship assessment

- Continued professional development and vocational training to annually renew a practicing certificate.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Royal NZ College of General Practitioners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 