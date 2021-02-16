New Pop-Up CTC To Open In Papatoetoe On Tuesday 16 February
Tuesday, 16 February 2021, 6:39 am
Press Release: Northern Region Health Coordination Centre
9.25pm, 15 February 2021
An additional Community
Testing Centre (CTC) will be open at Kohuora Park in
Papatoetoe from 9am on Tuesday 16 February.
For
up-to-date information on testing locations in metro
Auckland, visit www.arphs.health.nz/covid19test
For
up-to-date information on all testing locations, please call
Healthline (0800 358 5453) or visit
www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/
