Covid-19 - Heart Foundation Cancels Big Heart Appeal Street Collection

Wednesday, 17 February 2021, 7:16 am
The Heart Foundation

The safety of all New Zealanders is our priority and due to the new community cases of Covid-19, we have decided to cancel our Big Heart Appeal Street Collection for 2021.

We are so grateful to the thousands of volunteers who were prepared to give their time for us and collect donations during our Street Collection. The Big Heart Appeal is our largest public fundraising activity of the year, generating vital funds for heart research and without the street collection we need people more than ever to support us.

Every 90 minutes, one New Zealander dies of heart disease and the Heart Foundation’s vital work funds research to save lives and improve the quality of life for the 170,000 New Zealanders living with heart disease.

“We have a long and proud record of research investment, which has improved the heart health of all New Zealanders for more than 50 years, but we still have much more work to do,” says Heart Foundation Medical Director, Dr Gerry Devlin.

There are other ways to support our work so please join us and donate. Together we can help stop our loved ones dying prematurely and we can continue to fund life-saving research and support those living with heart disease.

Your generosity and support mean so much to the 170,000 Kiwis living with heart disease.

Stay safe. Stay well. Kia kaha New Zealand.

Street collections were scheduled to take place on Friday 19 February and Saturday 20 February 2021.

You can donate online, or by calling the Heart Foundation on 0800 830 100

