News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

March 19: World Sleep Day , Crucial For People’s Wellbeing

Tuesday, 16 March 2021, 7:13 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

Friday is world sleep day and sleep is just as important for wellness as exercise and nutrition, ExerciseNZ chief executive Richard Beddie says.

Sleep is more especially important during today’s stressful covid pandemic world, he says.

“It lowers stress hormone stress cortisol which not only lower stress and inflammation on the body, but also stops the body storing belly fat, a common issue for middle aged men with chronic stress levels.

“Sleep, together with exercise and balanced nutrition are the big three when it comes to improving health and wellness outcomes.

“Lack of sleep affects us all. Most teenagers are chronically sleep deprived and many adults are getting one to two hours less sleep than they need. Sleep is available and free to everyone with few barriers to access it, to increase wellness.

“This not only has adverse health outcomes in the long term, but makes managing day to day stress much harder, as well as making the body very reluctant to give up fat which is essential for weight loss. Sleep is the most democratically available tools to increase your wellness.

“Sleep is an essential tool in weight loss. Getting sleep stops fat burning when asleep which is critical for the daily life cycle. It helps maintain normal hunger levels though balancing hormones.”

Beddie says the covid pandemic has disrupted lives and the consequent stress has robbed people of a good night’s sleep.

According to sleep specialists, there has been a 20 to 25 percent jump in cases of sleep disorder caused by anxiety in the past 12 months.

When working from home, laptop screen time shot up. Instead of two to three hours before the screen, people began spending 12 to 15 hours in front of digital gadgets to study, work, watch movies, play games and chat.

The pandemic has dramatically altered the sleeping pattern of many following isolation, loss of work, economic and health worries.

Disruption at work, school and home life has increased stress, anxiety, and depression. This in turn has played havoc with the quality of sleep. Beddie says the good news is that regular exercise helps people sleep.

A small but worrying survey from March 2020 found a whopping 38 percent of people were feeling tired or lacked energy, 36 percent were having sleep disturbances and 25 percent were feeling down, depressed, or hopeless.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 