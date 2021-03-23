News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Wear A Mask: Covid Is Here To Stay

Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 6:51 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

New Zealanders should wear masks when they are out and about this winter, pharmaceutical scientist Sir Ray Avery says.

This is important if Kiwis want to get through winter without mass shutdowns.

Covid, like the flu, will be a seasonal disease and social distancing alone will not prevent people from catching covid this winter, he says.

“New Zealanders should get a good quality mask to wear when they are out in public to ensure a covid free winter.

“From my experience in designing biocontainment facilities in Africa and Asia, viruses like covid may be transmitted by aerosol transmission over long distances in closed room environments.

“The American Centres for Disease Control (CDC) has previously advised that there was no evidence covid may be transmitted by aerosols and recommended that social distancing of two metres would prevent community transmission of covid.

“However, a few days ago former US food and drug administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb said the two-metre social distancing requirement was not based on science.

Gottlieb said scientists have learned covid spreads through aerosols, not just droplets. He said probably two-metre distancing isn't effective.

“The fact that we've probably over-relied on a flu-based model caused us to under appreciate the role of aerosol transmission.

“It probably caused us to underestimate the use of high quality masks in reducing transmission and probably caused us to overestimate the benefits of two-metre social distancing,” Gottleib said.

Avery says there are important issues that New Zealand needs to address to manage covid on an ongoing basis.

As winter approaches the rate of community transmission of covid will increase due to low temperatures and low humidity which allows covid to be transmitted over longer distances.

“The best advice I can give is for people to protect against covid is to invest in a good quality mask when out in public, on a train, on a plane or in the supermarket.

“It’s a simple and proven method of preventing mass infections of infectious diseases.”

The first pandemic mask was invented by Malayan physician Dr Wu Lien-teh who designed a mask made from cotton and gauze and it stopped the Manchurian plague in 1910.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 