News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Changes To MIQ Fees For Some Returning New Zealanders

Wednesday, 24 March 2021, 11:02 am
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

From 1 June 2021, returning New Zealand citizens and residents will need to stay in the country for at least 180 days in order to not be liable to pay managed isolation fees.

Currently, any New Zealand citizen or permanent resident returning from overseas who has not been in New Zealand since 11 August 2020 and who stays in the country for at least 90 days is not liable to pay charges for managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ). The current fee is $3,100 (incl GST) for the 14-day managed isolation stay for the first adult in the room.

This change will support the Government’s aim of making the MIQ system more financially sustainable. It is estimated that extending the minimum period to 180 days will affect about 3% of returning New Zealanders.

In addition, the Government has made further decisions about fees increases due to take effect from 12.01am on 25 March 2021 for temporary entry class visa holders.

Temporary entry class visa holders who are partners, spouses, legal guardians or children (under 18) of New Zealand citizens or residents, or a critical health worker, and are sharing an MIQ room with that person, will remain liable to pay the lower MIQ additional person rates ($950 for an additional adult in room, $475 for a child, aged 3-17).

However, where they are travelling separately, the temporary entry class visa holder will be charged the higher fees of $5,520 for the first or only person in a room, $2,990 for an additional adult, and $1,610 for an additional child (all including GST).

MBIE can grant a full or partial waiver of managed isolation fees in cases of financial hardship or other special circumstances, or arrange an instalment plan or deferment of payment, for anyone entering the country who is liable for MIQ fees (except critical workers).

See the MIQ website for more details: https://www.miq.govt.nz/being-in-managed-isolation/charges-for-managed-isolation/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 