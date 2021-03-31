News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

College Of Midwives Supports Call To Change ACCs Position On Severe Perineal Injuries

Wednesday, 31 March 2021, 3:57 pm
Press Release: NZ College Of Midwives

“It’s causing unnecessary suffering for women.”

That from the New Zealand College of Midwives which is strongly supporting calls for ACC to review its approach to cover for severe perineal injuries, saying the current position is too restrictive.

Last year, ACC changed its processes around claims for ongoing treatment following severe perineal injuries, with the intention of providing a more consistent approach to how those claims were managed. As part of the review process, the College of Midwives, (the College), along with representatives from the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RANZCOG), were invited to participate in an ACC-convened working group, to provide advice on which circumstances should be covered by ACC.

College Chief Executive, Alison Eddy, says at the end of the review process the College was disappointed with ACC’s final guidance and did not endorse it.

“We are now concerned that ACC’s position is far too restrictive, and has resulted in women being refused cover for ongoing treatment following these distressing injuries,” she says. “There appears to be a significant reduction in the number of women who are eligible for ACC-funded ongoing care and treatment.”

The College says the restrictive ACC funding criteria around ongoing treatment costs for severe perineal injuries, along with a lack of available specialist treatment such as physiotherapy care, is leaving women with few options. They can currently either self-fund treatment, or deal with long wait times for access to care in the public health system, while dealing with distressing and debilitating symptoms.

“Overall we consider this to be a gender inequity issue,” says Ms Eddy. “If men suffered these kinds of injuries from a physiological process and suffered similar long-term consequences affecting their ability to carry out normal daily functions, we wonder if the approach would be different.”

The College is calling on ACC to review its approach to cover for severe perineal injuries and quickly so that women can receive the funded treatment they should be able to access.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ College Of Midwives on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 