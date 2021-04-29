News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Multi-language Fact Sheets Support Safer Use Of Empagliflozin

Thursday, 29 April 2021, 1:46 pm
Press Release: Health Navigator and Health Literacy NZ

Health Navigator NZ has created new, plain language fact sheets that provide easy to understand information about the type 2 diabetes medicine Empagliflozin.

The fact sheets have been developed in English, te reo Māori, Samoan and Tongan languages, providing clear, accurate information about Empagliflozin.

The project is part of Health Navigator NZ’s ongoing commitment to helping improve health literacy and reduce health inequity.

PHARMAC recently funded Empagliflozin (Jardiance) and Empagliflozin + metformin (Jardiamet) specifically for Māori and Pasifika. These groups are at a high risk of complications from type 2 diabetes, such as kidney and heart problems. There is also evidence of inequities in access for these groups to other funded medicines for type 2 diabetes.

Supporting patients and clinicians

The new fact sheets provide easy to understand information that both patients and clinicians can use.

Health Navigator NZ developed the fact sheets because the existing information on Empagliflozin was overly complex and not available in other languages. The team collaborated extensively with subject matter experts to create engaging, accurate and easy to read messages about the medicine.

Patients and caregivers who speak Māori, Tongan, and Samoan can find out how to take this medicine safely, what to do if they miss a dose, things to bear in mind while taking it and when they should seek medical care for side effects.

“It’s important for people to know the side effects of their medicines so that they can try to avoid or reduce them, and so they know what to do if they get them,” says Health Navigator NZ pharmacist/medical writer and project lead Sandra Ponen.

The fact sheets can also be a useful tool for GPs, primary care nurses and pharmacists. “They can help clinicians talk about the medicine in a clear and balanced way, says Ms Ponen.

“It’s important they can explain rare but serious potential side effects of taking the medicine, and the way the medicine can protect your kidneys and heart.”

The free resources are available for download on the Health Navigator NZ website in English, te reo Māori, Samoan and Tongan.

To view and download the patient fact sheets, please visit healthnavigator.org.nz/empagliflozin

 

