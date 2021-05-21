News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Ngāti Hine Health Trust To Open Whānau-centric Covid-19 Vaccination Centre

Friday, 21 May 2021, 4:25 pm
Press Release: Ngati Hine Health Trust

Ngāti Hine Health Trust are excited to announce the opening of its new Torongare Covid-19 vaccination centre in Whāngarei with a dawn ceremony on Wednesday 26 May 2021.

The ground floor of its Walton Street site has been renovated to compliment the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccination services which are currently being provided by the Northland District Health Board.

Ngāti Hine Health Trust CEO, Geoff Milner, says the Torongare Covid-19 Vaccination Centre will welcome and support priority groups who are at risk, particularly kuia and kaumatua and their whānau, within a kaupapa Māori environment.

“Our Torongare Covid-19 Vaccination Centre has been purpose built with a whānau-centric lens to serve our Whangārei and surrounding communities.

“Our priority, during the June roll-out, is to honour our kuia and kaumatua (65+ years) who have not yet accessed the vaccination.

“Through our hauora service practice, we know that manaakitanga is key to engaging with our whānau, and those who might be a little hesitant, so that they’re well supported and informed throughout the entire vaccination process in a space that maintains their mana and well-being.

“We are acutely aware of the impact Covid-19 has made globally, particularly on those more vulnerable communities. We’ve been fortunate that our collective efforts to date have lessened it’s spread here at home.

“Our hauora team of GPs and nurses, alongside support kaimahi, have been working tirelessly with Covid-19 community testing stations in our urban and rural communities since the Covid-19 lockdown in March last year.

“We now have an opportunity to take a proactive stance in an effort to protect our whānau from further hardship, and more importantly, unnecessary loss due to this illness.”

Ngāti Hine Health Trust Clinical Nurse Lead, Angela Hobson, says the Torongare Covid-19 Vaccination Centre is the first of four vaccination sites opening in the mid-North rohe, including Moerewa-Kawakawa, Pipiwai and Russell.

“We aim to meet the expectations our whānau have when engaging in kaupapa Māori services, and ensure a comfortable experience for our kuia and kaumatua, therefore, bookings for all of our vaccination sites are essential.”

A dedicated support team has been setup to schedule bookings and respond to whānau enquiries around the Covid-19 vaccination and site locations. Bookings can be made by contacting 0800 272 4842.

Geoff Milner says the Ngāti Hine Health Trust will be ready to support the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccination to the general population scheduled for the beginning of July.

“We will continue to build capacity to support whānau hauora needs in our urban and rural communities and look forward to working collaboratively with our Ki A Ora Ngātiwai and Te Hau Awhiowhio o Otangarei hauora service providers, so that, over time, we’ll be able to collectively reach and engage with all of our Māori communities, within the Whangārei rohe.”

Torongare Covid-19 Vaccination Centre
Ground Level
5 Walton Street
The Avenues
Whangārei

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ngati Hine Health Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 