Ngāti Hine Health Trust To Open Whānau-centric Covid-19 Vaccination Centre

Ngāti Hine Health Trust are excited to announce the opening of its new Torongare Covid-19 vaccination centre in Whāngarei with a dawn ceremony on Wednesday 26 May 2021.

The ground floor of its Walton Street site has been renovated to compliment the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccination services which are currently being provided by the Northland District Health Board.

Ngāti Hine Health Trust CEO, Geoff Milner, says the Torongare Covid-19 Vaccination Centre will welcome and support priority groups who are at risk, particularly kuia and kaumatua and their whānau, within a kaupapa Māori environment.

“Our Torongare Covid-19 Vaccination Centre has been purpose built with a whānau-centric lens to serve our Whangārei and surrounding communities.

“Our priority, during the June roll-out, is to honour our kuia and kaumatua (65+ years) who have not yet accessed the vaccination.

“Through our hauora service practice, we know that manaakitanga is key to engaging with our whānau, and those who might be a little hesitant, so that they’re well supported and informed throughout the entire vaccination process in a space that maintains their mana and well-being.

“We are acutely aware of the impact Covid-19 has made globally, particularly on those more vulnerable communities. We’ve been fortunate that our collective efforts to date have lessened it’s spread here at home.

“Our hauora team of GPs and nurses, alongside support kaimahi, have been working tirelessly with Covid-19 community testing stations in our urban and rural communities since the Covid-19 lockdown in March last year.

“We now have an opportunity to take a proactive stance in an effort to protect our whānau from further hardship, and more importantly, unnecessary loss due to this illness.”

Ngāti Hine Health Trust Clinical Nurse Lead, Angela Hobson, says the Torongare Covid-19 Vaccination Centre is the first of four vaccination sites opening in the mid-North rohe, including Moerewa-Kawakawa, Pipiwai and Russell.

“We aim to meet the expectations our whānau have when engaging in kaupapa Māori services, and ensure a comfortable experience for our kuia and kaumatua, therefore, bookings for all of our vaccination sites are essential.”

A dedicated support team has been setup to schedule bookings and respond to whānau enquiries around the Covid-19 vaccination and site locations. Bookings can be made by contacting 0800 272 4842.

Geoff Milner says the Ngāti Hine Health Trust will be ready to support the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccination to the general population scheduled for the beginning of July.

“We will continue to build capacity to support whānau hauora needs in our urban and rural communities and look forward to working collaboratively with our Ki A Ora Ngātiwai and Te Hau Awhiowhio o Otangarei hauora service providers, so that, over time, we’ll be able to collectively reach and engage with all of our Māori communities, within the Whangārei rohe.”

Torongare Covid-19 Vaccination Centre

Ground Level

5 Walton Street

The Avenues

Whangārei

