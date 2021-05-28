News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Melbourne Travellers Asked To Get Tested And Self-isolate

Friday, 28 May 2021, 4:57 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

Due to the community outbreak of COVID-19 in Victoria, anyone who has travelled to and spent time in the Greater Melbourne area between May 20-25 must get a COVID-19 test and self-isolate at home or in the accommodation they are staying in until they return a negative result.

Current locations of interests are available on Victoria Health’s website and there is also a direct link to this website from both the Ministry of Health homepage and the Unite Against COVID-19 homepage.

Canterbury Medical Officer of Health, Dr Cheryl Brunton says testing is free and is available with no referral required at the following locations in Canterbury:

“If you have recently arrived back to or are visiting Canterbury from Melbourne and you’re not sure what you should do, please call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice.

“In addition, if you develop any COVID-19 symptoms, please arrange to get tested immediately and remain isolated at home or in the accommodation you are staying in. This advice extends to everyone even if they haven’t visited any of the locations of interest,” says Dr Brunton.

This is a good reminder that everyone still needs to play their part in keeping up all of the good habits which have helped keep the Canterbury community free of COVID-19 for months now. These include:

  • Staying home if you’re sick
  • Wearing a mask if you need to go anywhere
  • Washing and drying your hands often
  • Using hand sanitiser frequently.

Remember to scan, scan, scan using the QR code outside many businesses, including DHB facilities, or keep a diary of where you go and when. This information is useful if we were to have a case and needed to advise the public.

Further information can be found on the DHB’s website here.

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the Canterbury region of New Zealand. Our region extends from Kekerengu in the North, to Rangitata in the South and Arthurs Pass in the West and comprises the six Territorial Local Authorities of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Christchurch City, Selwyn and Ashburton.

We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.

At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.

