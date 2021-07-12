News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Canterbury DHB Makes Changes To Visiting As Cases Of Respiratory Illness Rise In Community

Monday, 12 July 2021, 2:01 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

Following an increase in viral respiratory illness being seen in the community, Canterbury DHB has made changes to visiting for Christchurch and Burwood Hospitals today – effective immediately.

Canterbury DHB Chief Medical Officer Dr Helen Skinner says there is currently increased demand for the DHB’s hospital-based services due to a rise in patients presenting with respiratory illness and we need to do whatever we can to prevent the spread of illness in our facilities.

“For that reason, we are requesting that people only visit Christchurch and Burwood Hospitals for essential purposes only and stay home if they are unwell.

“We request that only one person at a time comes in to visit, and that no children come in to visit our hospitals. Exceptions will be made on compassionate grounds, and should be discussed with the nurse in charge of the area you want to visit.

“Mask use is currently essential on public transport, including the hospital shuttle, and we’re recommending people also wear a mask or other face covering (it can be a fabric mask or scarf but must cover your nose and mouth) when visiting our facilities” says Dr Skinner.

These changes are in place until further notice while there are a number of viruses circulating and our hospitals are at capacity. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we all work to protect our vulnerable patients and staff.

Anyone with planned surgery or an outpatient appointment should still turn up as planned – if there’s any change to your appointment, we’ll contact you directly.

Summary of key changes for Christchurch and Burwood Hospitals:

  • Visiting is restricted to one person at a time per patient, for essential purposes only.
  • People should stay home if they’re unwell.
  • Children are not permitted to visit, unless an exception has been granted by the relevant Charge Nurse of the ward being visited, until further notice.
  • It is recommended that anyone visiting wears a face mask or other face covering.

© Scoop Media

Canterbury DHB

Canterbury DHB

CDHB

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the Canterbury region of New Zealand. Our region extends from Kekerengu in the North, to Rangitata in the South and Arthurs Pass in the West and comprises the six Territorial Local Authorities of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Christchurch City, Selwyn and Ashburton.

We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.

At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.

Contact Canterbury DHB

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 