Honours Awards Shine Spotlight On Bay Of Plenty Health

Bay of Plenty Health Consumer Council chair Lisa Murphy says that the honours awards this year have shone the spotlight on health services in the Bay of Plenty.

“We want to congratulate and thank Janet Peters, Yvonne Boyes, Chloe Wright and Dr Jann Medlicott on being recognised this year for their services to health here in the Bay of Plenty,” says Lisa.

“Janet was recognized at Queen’s Birthday Weekend as a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to mental health. Yvonne was awarded the Queen’s Service Medal in the New Year Honours List for her contribution to health, particularly her service in nursing and cancer care.

“Chloe, who has been made an Officer of the NZ Order of Merit is recognized for her services to philanthropy, education and health. And Dr Jann Medlicott received a MNZM in the New Year’s Honours List for services to philanthropy, the arts and radiology.”

Janet Peters is a registered psychologist who has worked in the areas of mental health and addiction services for more than 30 years.

“Janet’s contribution to our community and the nation is hugely significant in helping to reduce stigma around mental illness,” says Lisa. “She has helped to influence change so that the taboo of openly discussing issues around mental health has been removed.

“Janet’s passion and love for communicating information around mental health and addictions means that the public has become more informed, which is essential for reaching everyone who has struggles with their mental wellbeing.”

Lisa says Yvonne Boyes award is especially significant in this last year of COVID-19.

“The pandemic has highlighted the role of nursing and how essential this sector is in our community.”

The award highlights the extent of Yvonne’s contribution over the last 20 years, including overseeing the completion of the Project Hope Cancer Treatment Centre building in 2008, which facilitated treatment in Whakatane without needing to travel for treatment to Hamilton or Tauranga.

“Yvonne’s work in enabling Eastern Bay locals to access cancer treatment and care in their own part of the Bay of Plenty is immeasurable for helping families support their family member during what for many is a stressful time,” says Lisa.

The BOP Health Consumer Council say Chloe Wright and the Wright Family Foundation have made a huge financial contribution to community initiatives.

“Chloe has a longstanding passion for the wellbeing of mothers and children and founded Mothers Matter and the Bethlehem Birthing Centre,” says Lisa.

Jann worked as a radiologist from the late 1970s until retiring in 2011 and has also contributed in many other ways within the Bay of Plenty.

“As well as establishing Medex, Jann has also sponsored an annual creative arts award and the Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction,” says Lisa.

“Thank you to Yvonne, Janet, Chloe and Jann for their many committed years of service in mental health, nursing, cancer treatment, radiology and postnatal health. Your work has enabled so many in our community to access and use health services, and to be better informed about what is available.

“You’ve brought positive change and for this we as a health consumer council are very grateful,” says Lisa.

