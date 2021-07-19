News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Urgent Applications To Be Prioritised For Second Release Of Rooms In MIQ

Monday, 19 July 2021, 5:44 pm
Press Release: MBIE Managed Isolation and Quarantine

Further space in Managed Isolation and Quarantine has been set aside for managed return flights from New South Wales, a Managed Isolation and Quarantine spokesperson says.

Five hundred and thirty rooms will be allocated across various managed isolation facilities in the Auckland region from July 28 to 8 August.

Travellers will not need to book a place in MIQ through the online booking system. They will instead be automatically assigned a place in MIQ once booked on a managed return flight.

People who have already applied for urgent and exceptional travel before 7pm last Friday 16 July and are eligible will be contacted directly about travel plans. These already processed eligible applications will be given priority for flights from July 28 to 8 August.

Airlines will make any remaining seats available once the urgent and exceptional quota has been fully processed. Travellers must meet criteria outlined on the Unite Against Covid website.

Anyone in Australia who is unable to return home to New Zealand at this time should continue to shelter in place and follow all local advice. Monitor the Unite Against COVID-19 website for the latest information and register on SafeTravel to receive updates directly.

New Zealanders in Australia who are in need of urgent consular assistance should contact the MFAT emergency consular line at +64 99 20 20 20 from overseas or 0800 30 10 30 in New Zealand.

