News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Research Underway To Improve Diagnosis Of Traumatic Brain Injury

Wednesday, 21 July 2021, 11:17 am
Press Release: Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley DHBs

Research carried out at Te Pae Tiaki Wellington ED and the Hutt Hospital ED, with the support of the University of Otago, Wellington, could soon see traumatic brain injuries (TBI) screened for using a blood test without the need for a CT head scan.

TBI are a leading cause of death and disability in New Zealand and range from mild injuries such as concussion, to severe injuries including brain bleeding or swelling. They can be difficult to identify, and ED doctors rely on clinical skills to decide if patients require a CT head scan to rule out a more severe injury.

For more than a year, ED registrar Dr Alice Rogan (pictured) has been conducting a pilot study investigating the use of blood biomarkers as a test to rule out severe TBI.

“Requests for CT scans are increasing, however only around 10 percent patients who have a CT head scan have more severe injuries identified,” Dr Rogan said.

“When the brain is injured, biomarkers are released into the blood stream and can be measured. At this early stage of the research, we are asking patients to consent to have a blood test taken if they require a CT head scan. We then observe how well those biomarkers can predict injuries seen on CT. The patients care in ED does not change. If the biomarkers can predict injuries safely, in future we are aiming to introduce their use into clinical pathways for TBI. If blood biomarker levels are not raised, we would not expect to see any injury on CT, and therefore the new pathway would recommend not to perform a head CT.”

To date, almost 300 people have consented to take part and it is hoped the pilot biomarker data will be available by the end of July – Soon the trial will be expanded to include other EDs in New Zealand with the aim of recruiting 1000 people to the study by 2022.

“No ED in Australasia is currently using biomarkers as part of routine management of TBI. This research will provide novel Australasian data that could lead to the incorporation of biomarkers into ED clinical guidelines.

“If biomarkers are found to safely predict that a patient does not have a more serious injury, it could mean these patients can be safely discharged from ED without waiting for a CT – improving the quality of care patients with TBI receive in ED, reducing patient waiting times, ED workload demand and healthcare costs as well as helping patients who do need a head CT to get one more quickly.”

For our latest news, visit www.ccdhb.org.nz and www.huttvalleydhb.org.nz or www.facebook.com/CCDHB and www.facebook.com/HuttValleyDHB.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley DHBs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 