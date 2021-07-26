News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

GP Failed To Properly Assess A Man Who Was Days Away From A Heart Attack

Monday, 26 July 2021, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Kevin Allan today released a report finding a locum GP in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights (the Code) for undertaking an inadequate assessment of a man in her care.

The man, in his sixties, had a history of diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease. He saw a locum GP because he’d been having indigestion and a lack of appetite for several months, had a fever and was exhausted.

The locum GP discussed with the man his symptoms, recent medical notes and medications, and diagnosed him with gastritis. She prescribed medication and advised him to take antacids if needed. A follow up appointment was made for a month’s time.

Sadly, two days later the man collapsed at home from a heart attack and died shortly afterwards.

The Deputy Commissioner considered that the assessment undertaken by the GP was inadequate, in light of the man’s significant clinical history. The GP did not carry out appropriate questioning and investigation into his symptoms to exclude more serious cardiac conditions.

"The man presented with symptoms known to be related to atypical presentations of cardiac ischaemia," said Mr Allan.

"During the consultation, the locum GP did not ask the man questions to try to identify whether there were other possible diagnoses that might explain his symptoms or explore the cause of his exhaustion."

"She diagnosed the man with gastritis, despite being aware that this diagnosis didn’t explain his fever or headache, and that he had been taking Mylanta for several months, which hadn’t eased his symptoms," he said.

The Deputy Commissioner considered the consultation was a missed opportunity to understand whether the man required further medical treatment, and the locum GP did not provide services to the man with reasonable care and skill.

"This case highlights the importance of health providers considering other possibilities for presenting symptoms, and of considering a person’s clinical history and risk factors adequately," said Mr Allan.

Mr Allan recommended that the locum GP review the Best Practice Advocacy Centre guidance on the immediate management of acute coronary syndromes in primary care, and provide HDC with an analysis of typical and atypical presentations of angina, and what steps to take when a patient is presenting with cardiac symptoms.

He also recommended the locum GP review the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners standard "patient records meet requirements to describe and support the management of health care provided", and provide a written apology to the man’s family.

The full report on case 19HDC01874 is available on the HDC website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 