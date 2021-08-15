More Than 43,000 Daily Vaccine Doses; No Community Cases
More than 43,000 daily vaccine doses; no community cases; 4 cases of COVID-19 and 2 historical cases in managed isolation facilities in two days
COVID-19
vaccine update
More than 2.48 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date (to 11.59pm on 14 August).
Of these, 1.57 million are first doses and 910,731 are second doses.
More than 137,000 Māori have received their first vaccination. Of these, more than 92,000 have also had their second vaccinations.
More than 92,000 doses have been administered to Pacific people. Of these, more than 57,000 have also received their second doses.
Yesterday (14 August) a total of 43,348 vaccine doses were administered, including 30,099 first doses and 13,249 second doses.
COVID-19 cases update
There are no cases of COVID-19 to report in the community today.
There are four new cases of COVID-19 and two historical cases to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities, since the Ministry’s last update on Friday.
Ten previously reported cases have recovered since Friday’s update. The number of active cases in New Zealand is 39.
Since 1 January 2021, there have been 119 historical cases, out of a total of 745 cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is five.
Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,563. A previously reported case has been reclassified as ‘not a case’ and has been removed from the total number of confirmed cases.
New border cases in New Zealand
|Arrival date
|From
|Via
|Positive test day/reason
|Managed isolation/quarantine location
|10 August*
|Australia
|Direct
|Day 3 / routine
|Auckland
|10 August*
|Australia
|Direct
|Day 3 / routine
|Auckland
|11 August
|United Kingdom
|Qatar/ Australia
|Day 1 / routine
|Auckland
|12 August
|Hungary via Germany
|UAE/ Malaysia
|Day 0 / routine
|Auckland
*These two cases are in the same travel bubble.
The travel history has been confirmed for the border case reported in Friday’s statement. The traveller’s origin was Malaysia.
Historical cases identified at the border
|Arrival date
|From
|Via
|Positive test day/reason
|Managed isolation/quarantine location
|4 August*
|India
|Qatar/ Australia
|Day 1 / routine
|Auckland
|10 August*
|Japan
|Direct
|Day 0 / routine
|Auckland
*Both of these cases were under investigation, leading to a delay in reporting.
Mattina update
The Mattina container ship remains in quarantine in Bluff.
There have been no significant changes since the update on Wednesday.
Testing
The total number of COVID-19 tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,558,680.
Yesterday, 4,577 tests were processed across New Zealand.
The seven-day rolling average is 5,005.
For all testing locations nationwide visit the Healthpoint website.
NZ COVID Tracer
NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,915,258 registered users.
Poster scans have reached 323,477,355 and users have created 12,727,895 manual diary entries.
There have been 1,262,555 scans in the past 48 hours to midday yesterday.