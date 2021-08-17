News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

35,200+ Aucklanders vaccinated against COVID since GPs involved in rollout, says ProCare

Tuesday, 17 August 2021, 9:48 am
Press Release: ProCare Health


More than 35,200 Aucklanders have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last few months since ProCare general practices have been able to administer COVID vaccines according to ProCare, New Zealand’s largest network of primary healthcare professionals.

Bindi Norwell, Group CEO at ProCare says: "Since the end of May when general practices have been able to administer COVID-19 vaccinations, our general practices have been able to protect more than 35,200 Aucklanders against the disease. This is a significant milestone and has been achieved in what is actually a relatively short period of time.

"This data highlights how important it is to have general practices involved in the overall rollout programme, and will go a long way to helping support the DHBs and the Ministry of Health in achieving the overall vaccine targets that have been set for the country. This is especially true as more general practices continue to come on board with the programme," continues Norwell.

"ProCare had been advocating for months for general practices to be involved in the vaccine rollout, as they are experts at running vaccination programmes, so it’s great to see how successful this has been," she continues.

Gabrielle Lord, Nursing Director and General Manager Practice Services at ProCare says: "We currently have 20 practices administering vaccines across the ProCare network and we have a number of practices scheduled to complete the audit process in the coming weeks. Hopefully we will have more than half of our general practices involved in the coming months.

"Two practices that deserve special mention are Orewa Medical Centre and Windsor Medical Centre (Albany) who have been vaccinating more than 700 people a week all on top of their regular workload. These figures highlight the vital part general practice teams are playing in vaccinating the population against Covid-19," concludes Lord.

