News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Study into the impacts of COVID-19

Wednesday, 25 August 2021, 2:54 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Study into the impacts of COVID-19: Research group contracted


Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington have been awarded a contract for one of its health research centres to carry out a study into the impacts of COVID-19 on people in Aotearoa New Zealand.

The study will have a particular focus on key populations including Māori, Pacific people, people with disabilities and those people who contracted COVID-19 through their employment. The evidence will be used to generate recommendations for how health services can best be oriented to be accessible, equitable, and meet the needs of people with COVID-19.

“This research project will establish a multidisciplinary longitudinal study of people in Aotearoa New Zealand who have had COVID-19,” said Dr Ian Town, Chief Science Advisor, Ministry of Health.

“It’s important that we improve our understanding of the short and longer-term physical, psychological, and economic impacts of COVID-19 on affected people in Aotearoa New Zealand, and to highlight any equity issues faced by this cohort.

“The SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 is constantly evolving, as we are seeing with recent cases of the Delta variant in the community. The more we understand the different effects the disease has on people the more we can plan our health responses,” said Dr Town.

An open tender process by the Ministry of Health called for a collaborative proposal by researchers who together have the credibility, connections and capability to design, lead and execute such a project.

The Research Trust of Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington have been granted $1.2 million for the project, which will be undertaken by Te Hikuwai Rangahau Hauora—Health Services Research Centre (HSRC) over a period of approximately 12 months. The findings will be shared with all participants and published by the research team.

The research will include those with laboratory confirmed or probable COVID-19.

“It is so important to get the stories out there of what it has been like for everyone who has actually contracted COVID-19,” said co-lead investigator Dr Lynne Russell (Ngāti Kahungunu, Kāi Tahu), HSRC’s senior Māori health researcher at Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington.

“This research will not only give voice to the over 2,500 people in Aotearoa who have had a diagnosis of COVID-19. It will also provide greater clarity for others to base their decision-making on around how best they can protect themselves and their whānau going forward.”

The research team will not have direct contact details for people who have had COVID-19 but will contact people via the Ministry of Health. Alternatively, people who have had COVID may get in touch with the HSRC directly.

The Research Trust of Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington has assembled a large, multi-disciplinary team, led in a te Tiriti-based partnership by Dr Lynne Russell, Senior Research Fellow – Māori Health and Dr Mona Jeffreys, Senior Research Fellow. Dr Russell is leading a team of Māori researchers whose work is embedded in Kaupapa Māori research approaches. Dr Jeffreys’ particular interest is in the relationship between long-COVID and ME/CFS (myalgic encephalomyelitis /chronic fatigue syndrome). The team will work in partnership with Dr Anna Brooks at the University of Auckland.

The Pacific arm of the study will be conducted by a team of Pacific researchers, led by Dr Marianna Churchward, Senior Pacific Research Fellow, HSRC. The team will ensure the appropriateness of the study methodology for Pacific people, and ensure that their voice is clearly heard in the study results.

A longitudinal study is where people are followed up over a period of time (in this case, approximately 12 months).

Long COVID is the term commonly used to describe signs and symptoms that continue or develop after acute COVID-19. Find out more information about Long COVID | Ministry of Health NZ

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 