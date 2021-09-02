COVID-19 & vaccination update 2 September

As part of the now established rhythm of providing information about the current cluster, the Ministry of Health’s daily 1pm statement will focus on the data reporting on key actions being taken to support the COVID-19 response from the health sector. The explanation about the actions in the COVID-19 response and the context for the data will be provided in the regular media stand-up.



Cases Number of new community cases 49 Number of new cases identified at the border 4 Location of new cases Auckland (49) Location of community cases (total) Auckland 720; Wellington 16 Number of community cases (total) 736 (in current community outbreak) Cases infectious in the community 36% of yesterday’s cases have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infected 64% of yesterday’s cases Cases epidemiologically linked 34 of today’s cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked 15 of today’s cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 671 (in current cluster) (65 unlinked) Number of sub-clusters Seven. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere church group: 332; and Birkdale social network cluster: 75 Cases in hospital 42 (total): North Shore (8); Middlemore (19); Auckland (15). Cases in ICU or HDU 6 Confirmed cases (total) 3,340 since pandemic began Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 126 out of 1,526 since 1 Jan 2021 Contacts Number of contacts identified (total) 37,359 Percentage who have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 81% Percentage with at least one test result 86% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 308 (as at 12pm, 2 September) Tests Number of tests (total) 3,024,268 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 17,683 Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours) 6,757 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 24,222 Testing centres in Auckland 25 Wastewater Wastewater detections No unexpected detections in past 24 hours Whole genome sequencing Links to current outbreak 469 cases to date have been sequenced. COVID-19 vaccine update Vaccines administered to date (total) 3.59m; 1st doses: 2.35m; 2nd doses: 1.23m Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 89,546; 1st doses: 62,218; 2nd doses: 27,328 Mâori 1st doses: 215,248; 2nd doses: 110,762 Pacific Peoples 1st doses:138,733; 2nd doses: 75,578 NZ COVID-19 tracer Registered users (total) 3,132,649 Poster scans (total) 335,540,705 Manual diary entries (total) 15,136,609 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 983,104

There may be some delays in providing data in some instances. On these occasions we will use data from the day before and clearly note this.

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 28 August* Afghanistan Australia Day 3 / routine Auckland 28 August* Afghanistan Australia Day 3 / routine Auckland 28 August Germany Singapore Day 3 / routine Auckland 30 August United Kingdom United Arab Emirates Day 1 / routine Auckland

*These cases were in a travel bubble together.

