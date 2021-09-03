News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

COVID-19 & vaccination update 3 September

Friday, 3 September 2021, 12:54 pm
Ministry of Health


As part of the now established rhythm of providing information about the current cluster, the Ministry of Health’s daily 1pm statement will focus on the data reporting on key actions being taken to support the COVID-19 response from the health sector. The explanation about the actions in the COVID-19 response and the context for the data will be provided in the regular media stand-up.

Cases  
Number of new community cases 28 
Number of new cases identified at the border 
Location of new cases Auckland (27); Wellington (1) 
Location of community cases (total) Auckland 747; Wellington 17 
Number of community cases (total) 764 (in current community outbreak) 
Cases infectious in the community 35% of yesterday’s cases have exposure events 
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infected 65% of yesterday’s cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked 25 of today’s cases 
Cases to be epidemiologically linked 3 of today’s cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 733 (in current cluster) (31 unlinked) 
Number of sub-clusters Eight. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere church group: 347; and Birkdale social network cluster: 74 
Cases in hospital 43 (total): North Shore (11); Middlemore (18); Auckland (14). 
Cases in ICU or HDU 
Confirmed cases (total) 3,372 since pandemic began 
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 127 out of 1,555 since 1 Jan 2021 
Contacts  
Number of contacts identified (total) 37,620 
Percentage who have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 84% 
Percentage with at least one test result 87% 
Locations of interest  
Locations of interest (total) 261 (as at 9am, 3 September) 
Tests  
Number of tests (total) 3,037,064 
Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 12,796 
Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours) 6,460 
Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 20,760 
Testing centres in Auckland 24 
Wastewater  
Wastewater detections No unexpected detections in past 24 hours 
Whole genome sequencing  
Links to current outbreak 632 cases to date have been sequenced and all link to the current outbreak 
COVID-19 vaccine update  
Vaccines administered to date (total) 3,684,600; 1st doses: 2,419,970; 2nd doses: 1,264,629 
Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 89,073; 1st doses: 64,064; 2nd doses: 25,009 
Mâori 1st doses: 221,566; 2nd doses: 112,719 
Pacific Peoples 1st doses:142,079; 2nd doses: 76,731 
NZ COVID-19 tracer  
Registered users (total) 3,139,376 
Poster scans (total) 336,698,778 
Manual diary entries (total) 15,231,923 
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 1,187,031

There may be some delays in providing data in some instances. On these occasions we will use data from the day before and clearly note this.

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 
28 August Afghanistan Direct flight Full testing history not yet obtained. Auckland 
28 August Afghanistan Direct flight Day 0 / routine Auckland 
28 August Afghanistan Direct flight Day 3 / routine Auckland 
28 August Sri Lanka United Arab Emirates Day 0 / routine Hamilton

