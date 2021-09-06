RED SHOES ROCK! Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Awareness Da

Red Shoes Rock is an international awareness campaign giving voice and support to those affected by prenatal alcohol exposure. It began on 9/9/1999 and continues to be held on the 9th day of the 9th month, symbolising the nine months of pregnancy. Participants are encouraged to wear red shoes or a red shoes badge to promote awareness of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD). Unfortunately due to lockdown in New Zealand, some planned events to raise awareness have had to be cancelled.

Drinking alcohol during pregnancy has the potential to inflict lifelong and often tragic consequences on children and their families. Drinking any amount at any stage of pregnancy can lead to lifelong cognitive, functional and emotional difficulties for the child. Behaviours which often characterise FASD are the direct result of permanent changes in the brain which can be caused by fetal exposure to alcohol during pregnancy. Brain changes can result in increased impulsivity, short-term memory loss, being unable to understand abstract concepts and other aspects of brain function. As well as increasing awareness of the dangers of alcohol during pregnancy, the campaign seeks also to inform the public that challenging FASD behaviours are not wilful or the result of poor parenting. The suggestion is to think ‘brain’, not ‘blame’, and ‘can’t’, not ‘won’t’.

New Zealand is well-known to have a problematic drinking culture. There are no NZ data on the prevalence of FASD, but international studies suggest that around 3-5% of births may be affected. This implies that more than 30,000 children and young people in NZ may have an FASD, with at least 1800 more born each year. It’s crucial that pregnant women have open access to and follow informed advice around drinking while pregnant. There is no known safe amount or time to drink while pregnant (COVID lockdown may be especially problematic in this area).

The long term effects of having a child with FASD can cause extreme stress for families. When the needs of FASD children are not adequately understood and supported, it can also lead to secondary disabilities such as mental health disorders, educational and ultimately social problems. Unless a child with FASD has an intellectual disability (approximately 10-20% of children with FASD do) then children are largely unsupported by the health system and the disability may not be recognized by others.

You can make a difference: talk to someone today (your daughter, your son, your brother or sister, your neighbour, your friend…) about FASD.

FASD FACTS

What is Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD)?

FASD is recognised as the leading cause of developmental disability in the developed world. It describes a broad spectrum of physical and developmental disabilities occurring over a person's lifetime as a direct result of exposure to alcohol during pregnancy. There is no known safe amount to drink while pregnant. The level of harm is dependent on a range of complex factors, such as the amount, frequency and timing of alcohol use. Other factors also influence the outcome such as individual genetic factors in both the mother and the child, age, the physical and mental health of the mother, other substance use and external factors such as exposure to stress, violence or other negative experiences.

How prevalent is FASD?

No research has confirmed the exact prevalence in New Zealand, but the Growing Up in New Zealand study quantified the number of people who consume alcohol in pregnancy. Based on this information and international research it is thought the numbers could exceed 1800 children born each year with FASD. Without physical symptoms it can often be misdiagnosed, and is therefore described as a hidden or invisible disability. An accurate diagnosis requires a specialised, multidisciplinary assessment.

Outcomes

Those affected by FASD will usually require lifelong support and care. FASD behaviours can be very challenging. Unsupported FASD adults are less likely to get or hold down a job and more likely to be involved in crime, substance abuse and unwanted pregnancies which perpetuates a cycle of FASD damage within society. International research has shown that suicide rates in individuals with FASD may be higher. There are significant economic costs in our society of not preventing FASD and not supporting individuals with FASD The bottom line is that knowledge of the potential for harm when drinking alcohol during pregnancy must become more readily available and increased support is needed for these individuals and their families.

Action Plan

The Government produced an FASD Action Plan 2015-2018, with a broad approach to the prevention, diagnosis and support of FASD. While some of the action points have been completed or progressed, much needs to be done to provide appropriate diagnosis, support and professional training to enable individuals with FASD to lead the best lives they are able to.

Where to go to for Support

FASD-CAN (FASD Care Action Network) is the national charity providing support to families affected by FASD by uniting caregivers, strengthening families, supporting individuals and educating about FASD across our communities. It is a collective of parents, caregivers and professionals.

With shared strength, guidance and wisdom, those with FASD CAN grow and achieve.

