Putting The Spotlight On Mental Health Wellbeing In A Time Of Covid

A timely, special mental health focus from MediWell, a free digital bi-monthly health & wellness digital publication, features exclusive interviews with renowned advocate for healthcare reform, Mike King and public speaker Richie Hardcore on the importance of mental fitness in these trying times along with ‘How Wealthy is Your Mental Health?’ from a Whole Health Nurse Coach.

MediWell’s September issue is called The Essential Mental Health Guide, and is now on virtual shelves, amidst continued limbo from the latest level four lockdown, that will be taxing the mental health of many around New Zealand.

The coronavirus outbreak has undoubtedly caused significant disruptions to people’s lives and subsequent lockdowns are well understood to affect people’s mental health. Some health professionals fear this deterioration in mental health could last long after the pandemic has subsided. It is a major public health concern, and MediWell’s special edition tackles these issues head on through unique, locally focused, peer-reviewed articles.

The September issue, exclusive interview with Mike King is entitled ‘A broken mental health system and how to take back control’. The article explores what the issues are, and what people can do to look after and protect their loved ones.

The digital publication also includes ‘Mental Health in Modern Times’ an exclusive thought felt and intellectual piece by Richie Hardcore. He believes while navigating difficult situations can help us develop resilience, too much stress can be detrimental to our overall health. Hardcore also provides his personal tips for how to handle these challenging times through mental fitness. Jacqui O’Connor, a Whole Health Nurse Coach from Heartplace poses the question ‘How Healthy is Your Mental Health?’ In this piece Jacqui shares her knowledgeable advice on how to deposit into one’s mental health box and the importance of reducing shame and stigma around mental suffering.

The timing of MediWell’s The Essential Mental Health Guide coincides with New Zealand’s Mental Health Awareness Week (27 September – 3 October), an annual campaign which helps Kiwis understand what boosts their wellbeing and improves mental health.

MediWell is available at https://mobimag.co/mediwell/issue-6/1 or accessed via a QR code on MediBoard’s at GP clinics and hospital waiting rooms around the country.

ABOUT MEDIWELL

Curated by experienced editors, MediWell delivers original, informative and academic articles focused specifically on New Zealand. The digital magazine which launched just over one year ago is well known for publishing pressing health and wellness news, developments, and issues impacting our society today.

Spokesperson says, “The aim of MediWell is to bring accessible and trusted information about all aspects of health and wellbeing to its audiences. Ultimately, this new magazine is about progressing better health and a healthier nation.

“Amidst this global pandemic and everchanging health-focused issues, research and advice, the need for trusted, scientifically based, local knowledge in this space has never been greater.”

MediWell is created by MediBoard who has a long history of keeping Kiwis informed about their health and wellbeing and bringing vital new content to its audiences. For over 20 years, it has been responsible for providing premium print brochures and information boards which are distributed across thousands of medical clinics and hospital waiting rooms nation-wide.

