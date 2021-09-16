Psychiatrists log in to mental health

Mental health professionals from all over New Zealand and abroad will dial in for the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists’ (RANZCP) 3-day 2021 New Zealand Conference from 22-24 September 2021.

With over 25 presentations scheduled, the 3-day Congress will offer a comprehensive scientific program that will feature a full range of topics spanning the breadth of contemporary psychiatric practice and research.

Leading psychiatrists and other experts in mental health will present and hold debates on topics including suicide prevention, old age psychiatry, psychedelics, trauma and the new Mental Health Act.

Keynote presentations and speakers will include:

Suicide prevention in times of pandemic

– Professor Gil Zalsman (Isreal)

– (Isreal) Time for dementia: creating a healthcare workforce that values people with dementia

– Professor Sube Banerjee (UK)

– (UK) Will psychedelics have a role in the future of psychiatry?

– Professor David Nutt (UK)

– (UK) Navigating grief: What science tells us

– Professor Charles Reynolds III (USA)

– (USA) Suicide prevention in COVID-19 affected times

– Dr Sarah Fortune (New Zealand)

– (New Zealand) Learning from disasters – same, same but different

– Associate Professor Caroline Bell (New Zealand)

– (New Zealand) Prevention of depression – Professor Michael Berk (Australia)

(Australia) The psychiatric and neurological outcomes of COVID-19

– Professor Paul Harrison (UK)

– (UK) Trauma exposure and consequences over the life course: Evidence from the Christchurch Health and Development Study

– Professor Joe Boden (New Zealand)

– (New Zealand) Chronotherapy for bipolar disorders: rationale, evidence, and application

– Dr Greg Murray (Australia)

– (Australia) Treatment of Bipolar depression and the antidepressant controversy

– Professor Andy Neirenberg (USA)

For more information or to see the conference program, visit the RANZCP 2021 New Zealand Conference website.

For all other expert mental health information, visit Your Health in Mind, the RANZCP’s consumer health information website.

The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists is a membership organisation that prepares medical specialists in the field of psychiatry, supports and enhances clinical practice, advocates for people affected by mental illness and advises governments on mental health care. For information about our work, our members or our history, visit www.ranzcp.org.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline NZ on 0800 543 354 or www.lifeline.org.nz or the Suicide Crisis Helpline on 0508 828 865 or www.lifeline.org.nz/suicide-prevention.

