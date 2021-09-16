COVID-19 cases update

The Ministry of Health is providing an update on two of the cases who tested positive for COVID-19 today currently being investigated by public health staff.

Truck driver

Auckland Regional Public Health has now completed its initial interview with the truck driver who returned a positive test result as confirmed earlier today. This case has been linked to the existing outbreak.

A small number of exposure events are in the process of being worked through by public health staff. Any that are locations of interest will be listed on the Ministry of Health website. We anticipate the first of a handful of Auckland locations, expected to be supermarkets and dairies, to be published this evening. Where we can readily identify contacts, these exposure events will not be listed.

There are four other household contacts who are in self-isolation and are being tested.

Middlemore patient

The patient who tested positive at Middlemore hospital on Wednesday evening has also been interviewed, and is now in isolation at home awaiting transfer to MIQ.

The individual is in a household where no other cases have been identified at this stage. All household members are in isolation and we continue to look for links to other cases.

The other five previous cases identified through exposure events at Middlemore hospital have all been linked to the outbreak on further investigation.

More information on both these cases will be available tomorrow.



© Scoop Media

