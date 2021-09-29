News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Zealand Turns Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 1:11 pm
Press Release: NZ Breast Cancer Foundation

More than 30 landmarks and prominent buildings across Aotearoa New Zealand will be lighting up in pink this October to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month. New sites joining for the first time include Auckland’s Eden Park, Wellington’s Majestic Centre, Blenheim’s Cenotaph and War Memorial Fountain, Christchurch’s Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū, and Dunedin’s Otago Museum.

Around the world, landmarks and prominent buildings turn pink for the Global Illuminations campaign to raise awareness and honour those touched by breast cancer. In New Zealand, the month culminates with the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal on 29 and 30 October, Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s major fundraising event. Money raised from the appeal will go towards cutting-edge research, education programmes and support for Kiwis affected by breast cancer.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer for Kiwi women. Each year, more than 3,300 women are diagnosed with the disease nationwide and every year around 650 will die from it.

Ah-Leen Rayner, chief executive of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ: “We’re very grateful to have the support of so many landmarks across Aotearoa this October. By turning pink, they are helping to spread the life-saving message about the importance of early detection.

“More than 3,300 Kiwi women are told every year that they have breast cancer. The good news is the earlier it’s caught, the better the outcome. But we’re worried about every woman who has missed their mammogram during the Covid-19 lockdowns this and last year, when breast screening was put on hold. We’re urging anyone who had an appointment cancelled to get rebooked as soon as possible. And if you’ve felt a lump or noticed any other changes, please see your GP straight away.”

“Kiwis can also do their bit to help us towards our vision of zero deaths from breast cancer by donating to our street appeal later this month, or online at pinkribbonappeal.co.nz. Without the generosity of New Zealanders, we wouldn’t be able to carry out our vital work.”

The following table shows all of the landmarks lighting in pink this October:

City Location Dates of Illumination 
Auckland Sky Tower 2 – 3 October 
Auckland Queen Street Lights From 1 October 
Auckland Eden Park 1 – 7 October 
Blenheim Cenotaph and War Memorial Fountain 16 – 21 October 
Christchurch Christchurch Airport Terminal and the Airways Tower 1 – 8 October 
Christchurch Memorial Avenue Gateway Bridge 1 October 
Christchurch Canterbury Museum 1 – 8 October 
Christchurch New Regent Street 1 – 10 October 
Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū Weeks: 3/10, 17/10, 24/10 
Cromwell Welcome Sign 1 – 31 October 
Dunedin Toitū Otago Settlers Museum 1 – 31 October 
Dunedin Otago Museum 1 October 
Gisborne Town Clock 1 – 8 October 
Hamilton Victoria Bridge 18 – 31 October 
Hamilton SkyCity Hamilton 1 – 31 October 
Hastings Clock Tower 1 – 31 October 
Invercargill Queens Park’s Fountain and Band Rotunda 1 – 8 October 
Nelson Clock Tower 1 - 23 October, 25 - 31 October 
Nelson Cathedral 1 – 31 October 
New Plymouth Clock Tower 1 – 15 October 
Ōamaru Craig Fountain – Ōamaru Gardens 1 – 31 October 
Ōamaru Ōamaru Opera House 29 – 31 October 
Paeroa Cenotaph on Primrose Hill 1 – 31 October 
Palmerston North Regent Theatre 1 – 31 October 
Palmerston North Hopwood Clock Tower 1 October 
Rotorua i-SITE Clock Tower, Prince’s Gate Archway, Council Building, Eat Street, and Sculptures in Te Manawa 1 – 31 October 
Taupō Hilton Lake Taupō 1 – 31 October 
Upper Hutt Fantail Sculpture 1 – 31 October 
Wellington Wellington Cable Car 18 – 24 October 
Wellington Kelburn Park Fountain 1 October – 1 November 
Wellington Woman of Words 1 October – 1 November 
Wellington Hikitia Floating Crane 1 – 31 October 
Wellington Bascule Bridge 1 – 31 October 
Wellington Majestic Centre 1 – 7 October 
Whanganui Durie Hill Memorial Tower 1 – 8 October 
Whangārei Victoria Canopy Bridge 1 - 14 October, 17 - 31 October 

