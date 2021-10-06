Further Details Of Middlemore Death Released
Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 4:04 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health
The Ministry is providing further details of the
death reported earlier today in Middlemore hospital linked
to COVID-19.
The man in his 50s had underlying health
conditions and was a confirmed case of COVID-19.
The
patient spent a total of 40 days in ICU.
He was
admitted to Middlemore hospital on 27 August from
home.
His family is being supported by their church
and community.
‘Our thoughts are with his whānau at
this deeply sad time’, says Director of Public Health Dr
Caroline
McElnay.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more