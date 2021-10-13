News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Super Saturday's Coming To Waikato!

Wednesday, 13 October 2021, 5:36 pm
Press Release: Waikato District Health Board

Pop-up vaccination sites, drive-throughs, prizes, extended hours, music and kai are on offer to encourage the people of Waikato to turn out in force for their COVID-19 vaccinations this Saturday (16 October).

October 16 is Super Saturday, when communities around the country are going all out to push up vaccination numbers as part of a nationwide call to action.

Currently, 77% of the Waikato population have received their first dose and 55% are fully vaccinated.

Waikato COVID-19 vaccination programme lead Maree Munro said Super Saturday was a chance for the whole community to put their combined weight behind the vaccination effort.

“Getting higher numbers fully vaccinated is going to make a major difference in how we deal with COVID-19 in the community. It should reduce the need for lockdowns and give us more opportunity to get out and about. With summer coming up, when everyone wants to get out and socialise, we're hoping for a big turnout.”

People can pop down to 65 sites across the tākiwa on Saturday without a booking. Anyone aged over 12 who hasn’t been vaccinated yet or had their first vaccination at least three weeks ago can drop in and get vaccinated on the spot.

Across the different locations there will be free food, entertainment, spot prizes and more, plus the chance for people to do their bit to protect their community, whānau and themselves. Alert Level 3 restrictions will be followed so people need to wear their masks and keep two metres apart from anyone outside their bubble.

Munro said Super Saturday in the Waikato was also aimed at people who were unsure about being vaccinated. Each site would have health experts on hand to answer questions.

“If you still have questions, come down and have a chat,” she said. “There’ll be no hard sell, just plenty of answers so you have the accurate information you need to make up your own mind.”

She said there was a real buzz in the community around Super Saturday.

Schools, marae and churches were hosting vaccination clinics, community leaders and local groups were helping with promotion, and businesses had offered prizes and free food. Local radio stations had also jumped on board to help encourage people along on Saturday.

Waikato’s kaupapa Māori and Pacific providers, pharmacies and GPs were also continuing their strong support for the vaccination programme and the region’s seven community vaccination clinics would all be open.

Details for Super Saturday in the Waikato are on the Waikato DHB website at www.waikatodhb.health.nz/supersaturday.

