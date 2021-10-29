News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Vaccination Is A Crucial To Protect Aotearoa New Zealand Against COVID-19

Friday, 29 October 2021, 11:33 am
Press Release: Royal Australian and NZ College of Psychiatrists

 

Tu Te Akaaka Roa – the New Zealand National Committee at the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists (RANZCP), has reiterated support for vaccination as a key health measure to protect against COVID-19.

The RANZCP is one of the more than 6,500 signatories of the open letter that expresses support for vaccination.

As a member of the Equally Well Collaborative, the RANZCP is also supporting Equally Well in their mahi to ensure equitable vaccine access for tāngata whaiora (people living with mental health and addiction issues).

‘The evidence overwhelmingly supports vaccination as an effective measure that we can take to protect ourselves, our whānau, and the wider community’, noted Dr Mark Lawrence, Tu Te Akaaka Roa spokesperson.

‘Research shows people with serious mental health and addiction issues are at increased risk of being infected with COVID-19, and if they are infected, are more likely to be hospitalised or die. This means psychiatrists, like other medical specialists need to be fully vaccinated to protect our vulnerable community.’

‘We need to work alongside tāngata whaiora to support them to get vaccinated.

‘It is normal to have pātai (questions) about the vaccine, and it is important that health professionals can be there to provide accurate information and support.

‘It is important to practice empathy as we move forward. COVID-19 poses huge risks to our communities, particularly Māori and Pacific communities, but we can fight it by using all the tools in our kete.’

Caro Swanson, Tu Te Akaaka Roa consumer representative, added that ‘people with experience of mental health and addiction issues may be distrustful of the health system, which shouldn’t be dismissed.

‘It is important to acknowledge these fears as valid when engaging in conversations about the vaccine.’

