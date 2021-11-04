News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Clinicians Are Coming Together To Improve Outcomes For Whānau Impacted By Familial Breast And Ovarian Cancer.

Thursday, 4 November 2021, 2:55 pm
Press Release: NZFBOC

1:400 people inherit a gene mutation (BRCA1 or BRCA2) placing them at greater risk for developing breast of ovarian cancer. Women who carry this gene mutation may have a 60-85% lifetime risk of development breast cancer and a 40-60% lifetime risk of developing ovarian cancer.

On Friday 5 November, clinicians and experts from Aotearoa with guest speakers from Australia and the UK will come together for the first time under the theme Kia tū ko taikākā We are all in this journey together. Aspects of genetic counselling, diagnosis, risk reducing strategies, translational research and Models of Care for New Zealand will be discussed.

The aim of sharing this knowledge is to reduce impact and improve outcomes for families.

A full agenda can be accessed here - https://www.nzfboc.org.nz/programme

Cancer prevention should include tailored risk assessment and genetic testing strategies, but this approach is under-utilised in New Zealand. The care for families at high risk for cancer as well as individuals within the families already diagnosed with cancer requires a coordinated approach between a large ranges of professions; it often falls in between “screening” and “cancer care” and a coordinated overarching strategy would be beneficial in this country.

, from Dr Simone Petrich, Breast Surgeon, Gynaecologist and Chair of the New Zealand Familial Breast and Ovarian Cancer Group and Trust Te Pou Manaaki Whanau Mate a-ira pukupuku o Aotearoa on behalf of the organising committee

“It is critical for Clinicians across Genetic Services, Breast and Gynaecology to come together and understand our journey from beginning to end. It’s a journey that can last a lifetime, mine has been going for 15 years and it’s still not over. The more our Clinicians can come together and learn from each other about the part they each play and the implication of their discipline on the next stage of our journey – the better off we all are. If the system is more connected, the outcomes for us will be better and it will ultimately cost the system less. This is one cancer that, if we arm ourselves with knowledge, we can be proactive and beat”, Nicola Coom, BRCA1 and Founder of The Gift of Knowledge

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZFBOC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 