It’s Time For Your 2nd Shot After Super Saturday

Vaccination clinics around New Zealand are gearing up for a good weekend as people who received their first doses on Super Saturday become eligible for their second shot, COVID-19 Vaccine and Immunisation Programme National Director Jo Gibbs says.

“Three weeks ago, Super Saturday galvanised our nation with a record-breaking 130,002 people getting vaccinated on a single day - now it’s time for the 39,025 people who got their first doses that day to get their second dose,” Jo Gibbs said.

"This is a not a repeat of Super Saturday but another great example of the mahi DHBs, GPs and hauora providers are doing to go the extra mile to get communities fully vaccinated for summer. Being fully vaccinated means we have more freedom to do the things we love with the people we love.

“Text or email reminders have gone out to everyone who got their first dose on Super Saturday to either book or turn-up at a walk-in or drive-through clinic this weekend or as soon as possible after that to become fully vaccinated. We’re running a Super Saturday 2nd Shot radio and social media campaign plus advertising around NPC rugby matches this weekend to encourage vaccinations.

“There are some great events on around the motu this weekend, such as Auckland’s GotYaDot where you can get dotted (vaccinated) at Eden Park and experience the players’ tunnel and team changing room. Those who are vaccinated will get their names up on the big screen that normally celebrates tries at the iconic rugby field.

“In Porirua, a vaccination site has been set up as a tag football event tomorrow (6 November) and all tag players who get vaccinated will get a voucher for free kai and can nominate a Porirua tag team to receive a koha. An ‘Ethkick’ event targeting ethnic communities is running at the Katikati RSA in the Bay of Plenty tomorrow, which will combine a vaccination pop-up at a soccer tournament.

“Today (5 November) on the West Coast, they’ve launched their C’mon Coasters, it’s time campaign to lift its vaccination rates and will have a range of vaccination clinics running over the weekend, including a drive-through at the Greymouth aerodrome. Another example is a multi-ethnic family fun day will be held in New Plymouth on Sunday afternoon, with a pop-up vaccination clinic, food, face painting, and ethnic minority doctors in attendance to talk to migrants about any concerns with getting vaccinated.

“I’m also pleased to announce some of the major prizes from our Super Saturday Vaxathon. Hawke’s Bay township Waipukurau was the top Māori vaccinating town where an impressive 13% of local Māori were vaccinated that day – that’s why community organisation Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga has won $10,550 from the auctioned Vaxathon mural.

“Canterbury township Rakaia was the top vaccinating town with 12.8% of eligible locals getting vaccinated, which has earned it $15,000 of Mitre10 vouchers for Rakaia Medical Centre. Capital & Coast DHB was the top Super Saturday region, where Fulton Hogan donated $15,000 to Te Ātiawa Waikanae Marae, $30,000 to Evolve Youth One Stop Shop and $30,000 to Partners Porirua.

“We expect to reach the milestone of administering 7 million doses this weekend, and we only need to vaccinate 50,035 more people to reach 90% of our eligible population nationwide who have had their first dose.

“We’re closing in on our 90% target of fully vaccinated people for each DHB in New Zealand with 77% fully vaccinated to date. Once every DHB reaches this 90% fully vaccinated target, we’ll move into our COVID-19 Protection Framework.

“I urge anyone over 12 who hasn’t yet been vaccinated or have received their first dose at least three weeks ago to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated for Super Saturday 2nd Shot. Vaccinations are our armour and it’s only 26 days till the first day of summer so let’s go, Aotearoa,” Jo Gibbs said.



