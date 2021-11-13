News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Ministry Of Health COVID-19 Update

Saturday, 13 November 2021, 7:46 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

In addition to today’s 1pm COVID-19 statement, the Ministry is providing the following update.

Lakes results
The Ministry is this evening confirming positive results for two household contacts of the Taupō case announced earlier today.

We are also confirming a fourth positive result in Taupō, in a close contact of the case.

These results are not unexpected among household and other close contacts.

Two other household contacts of the case have tested negative.

Public health staff at Toi Te Ora are continuing to interview the initial case and their contacts.

As a result of those interviews, it’s understood that the case and a close contact (who is now isolating in Taupō) travelled to Masterton last weekend, before the person became symptomatic on Monday.

Locations of interest; testing; vaccination
At this time, the Ministry has identified four locations of interest in Masterton and four in Taupō linked to these cases. Anyone who visited those locations on the same day at the relevant times should get a test if they’re feeling unwell.

These Locations of Interest will be available on the Ministry of Health’s website from 8 o’clock tonight and will be regularly updated from tomorrow if and when additional locations are identified.

Wairarapa DHB has advised it will have drive-through testing available at the following site:
· Wairarapa After Hours at the Masterton Medical Centre, Colombo Road – open between 9am and 4pm

The DHB has informed the Ministry that there is plenty of capacity at the site.

Lakes DHB has advised testing will be available at the follow sites:
· Community Testing Centre, 79 Miro Street, Taupō – open between 9am and 3pm Sunday
· Taupō Events Centre, AC Baths Avenue – open between 8.30 and 3pm Sunday
· Pihanga Health, Tūrangi – open between 11am and 1pm Sunday

If you’ve been in Wairarapa or in Taupō and haven’t been to the locations at those times, but you do have symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild, please get a test.

Vaccinations are available in the Wairarapa tomorrow at the following site:
· Genesis Recreation Centre – open between 10am and 4pm Sunday

Please check the Wairarapa DHB’s website for weekday vaccination sites

Vaccinations are available in Taupō at the follow sites:
· COVID-19 Immunisation Hub, 6/29 Totara Street – open between 8.30am and 4.30pm Sunday
· Unichem Main Street pharmacy, Tongariro Street – open between 5.30pm and 7.30pm Sunday

If you’re in these locations and begin to feel unwell overnight and notice a change in symptoms, please do not hesitate to call 111 or Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

Bay of Plenty wastewater
ESR has notified the Ministry of positive wastewater detections of the COVID-19 virus in Tauranga on 11 November and Mount Maunganui on 10 November and 11 November.

Bay of Plenty DHB has advised it will have a number of testing and vaccination sites available tomorrow. Please check the Healthpoint website for testing site details.

The Ministry’s next update will be at 1pm on Sunday.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 