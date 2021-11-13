Ministry Of Health COVID-19 Update

In addition to today’s 1pm COVID-19 statement, the Ministry is providing the following update.

Lakes results

The Ministry is this evening confirming positive results for two household contacts of the Taupō case announced earlier today.

We are also confirming a fourth positive result in Taupō, in a close contact of the case.

These results are not unexpected among household and other close contacts.

Two other household contacts of the case have tested negative.

Public health staff at Toi Te Ora are continuing to interview the initial case and their contacts.

As a result of those interviews, it’s understood that the case and a close contact (who is now isolating in Taupō) travelled to Masterton last weekend, before the person became symptomatic on Monday.

Locations of interest; testing; vaccination

At this time, the Ministry has identified four locations of interest in Masterton and four in Taupō linked to these cases. Anyone who visited those locations on the same day at the relevant times should get a test if they’re feeling unwell.

These Locations of Interest will be available on the Ministry of Health’s website from 8 o’clock tonight and will be regularly updated from tomorrow if and when additional locations are identified.

Wairarapa DHB has advised it will have drive-through testing available at the following site:

· Wairarapa After Hours at the Masterton Medical Centre, Colombo Road – open between 9am and 4pm

The DHB has informed the Ministry that there is plenty of capacity at the site.

Lakes DHB has advised testing will be available at the follow sites:

· Community Testing Centre, 79 Miro Street, Taupō – open between 9am and 3pm Sunday

· Taupō Events Centre, AC Baths Avenue – open between 8.30 and 3pm Sunday

· Pihanga Health, Tūrangi – open between 11am and 1pm Sunday

If you’ve been in Wairarapa or in Taupō and haven’t been to the locations at those times, but you do have symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild, please get a test.

Vaccinations are available in the Wairarapa tomorrow at the following site:

· Genesis Recreation Centre – open between 10am and 4pm Sunday

Please check the Wairarapa DHB’s website for weekday vaccination sites

Vaccinations are available in Taupō at the follow sites:

· COVID-19 Immunisation Hub, 6/29 Totara Street – open between 8.30am and 4.30pm Sunday

· Unichem Main Street pharmacy, Tongariro Street – open between 5.30pm and 7.30pm Sunday

If you’re in these locations and begin to feel unwell overnight and notice a change in symptoms, please do not hesitate to call 111 or Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

Bay of Plenty wastewater

ESR has notified the Ministry of positive wastewater detections of the COVID-19 virus in Tauranga on 11 November and Mount Maunganui on 10 November and 11 November.

Bay of Plenty DHB has advised it will have a number of testing and vaccination sites available tomorrow. Please check the Healthpoint website for testing site details.

The Ministry’s next update will be at 1pm on Sunday.

