Four New Community Cases Across Tararua And Lakes Districts

Sunday, 14 November 2021, 2:18 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There are four new COVID-19 community cases to report across the Tararua and Lakes districts.

The two Lakes district cases were detected after a person sought care at Rotorua Hospital for a non-COVID health matter and subsequently returned a positive test result.
The person was not in contact with any other patients as they were placed in a room set aside for possible COVID-19 cases. The person was managed with appropriate infection prevention protocols. Two healthcare workers involved have also been tested and are now isolating.
The second case is a household contact of the first. Based on current information there is a link to cases in Auckland.
In addition, two cases have been reported overnight in the Tararua district, covered by MidCentral DHB. Both cases reported feeling unwell on Friday 12 November, sought prompt testing and are now self-isolating at home.
The cases are linked and the local Public Health Unit is still investigating any links between these cases and other known cases.
Contact tracing is underway for all four of these cases and locations of interest will be added to the Ministry of Health’s website when they become available.
Anyone living in these areas or any recent visitors with COVID-19 related symptoms, no matter how mild, should get tested.

Testing centres for the district are as follow:

Tararua District
· Dannevirke Hospital, Barraud St, 2-5pm
· Pahiatua Medical Centre 11.30 – 3.30pm (Drive Through)
· Woodville Medical Centre 11.30 – 3.30pm (Drive Through)
· Horowhenua After Hours 9am-4.30pm
· Feilding Health Centre 9am-12pm
· 575 Main St, Palmerston North 10am-5pm
· City Doctors White Cross, 22 Victoria Ave, Palmerston North 8am-8pm
· The Palms Medical Centre, 445 Ferguson St, Palmerston North 8am-8pm

Lakes District
· Rotorua COVID-19 Community Testing Centre, Kahukura Clubrooms, 1475 Pukatua St, 9am to 3pm
· Taupō COVID-19 Community Testing Centre, 79 Miro St 9am to 3pm
· Taupō Event Centre, AC Baths Ave, 8.30am to 3pm
· Pihanga Health, 28 Te Rangitautahanga Rd, Turangi, 11am to 1pm

Additional testing stations may be set-up throughout the day. Please check Healthpoint here for Lakes District and here for Tararua District

