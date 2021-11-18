News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Study Finds A High-fibre Diet Can Improve Immune Response To Vaccines

Thursday, 18 November 2021, 1:25 pm
Press Release: Malaghan Institute

A study from the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research has found that a high fibre diet can improve the immune response to the first dose of a vaccine.

Published in Frontiers in Immunology, the finding has implications for how we might tailor our diets to stimulate the best protective effect from novel vaccines.

The study, funded by High Value Nutrition Ko Ngā Kai Whai Painga National Science Challenge, investigated immune responses to the influenza vaccine. Participants were asked to report on their diets, with samples of their gut microbiome tested to understand which types of bacteria were prevalent prior to vaccination. After being given the influenza vaccine, participants’ blood was then analysed to assess the resulting antibodies they produced and determine how responsive their immune system was to the vaccine.

“Initially, our goal was to see if there were any specific types of bacteria that could predict the immune response to the vaccine,” says the Malaghan Institute’s Dr Alissa Cait. “Interestingly, we found that for participants who were receiving their influenza vaccine for the first time, those who had the best immune responses had a prevalence of fibre-specific bacteria in their gut.”

Our bodies need gut bacteria to fully digest our food, and our gut microbiome is often a reflection of our diet. A large amount of fibre-specific bacteria indicates those participants ate a diet high in fibre.

“These results suggest that those who consume a diet rich in fibre from foods such as fruits, vegetables and grains seem to produce a better immune response to the first dose of a vaccine due to specific colonies of bacteria that are cultivated in their guts,” says Dr Cait.

As well as helping us digest our food, the by-products of these bacteria fermenting fibre are molecules called short-chain fatty acids. It’s these molecules, not the fibre on its own, that have been shown to influence our immune response.

“Our bodies actively transport short chain fatty acids from our gut to our blood system where they circulate around the body,” says Dr Cait. “Our previous research has shown that these molecules appear to have a balancing effect on our immune system – dampening allergic and autoimmune responses while stimulating immune responses towards invasive organisms like viruses or bacteria – and vaccines.”

The results from the study indicate that diet is most influential when a person is receiving the first ever dose of a vaccine. For subsequent vaccinations for the same disease (like the seasonal flu jab), factors such as the immune memory seem to have a greater impact on the resulting immune response.

For people receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, Dr Cait suggests that slight alterations to diet to include more fibre may have additional protective benefit.

“These results suggest that we can develop strategies to improve the protection we get from vaccines simply by eating a more balanced diet.” says Dr Cait. “It’s the age-old advice, eat a balanced diet and reap a multitude of health benefits. Now we can potentially add improved vaccine protection to this long list.”

As part of Vaccine Alliance Aotearoa New Zealand’s Ka Mātau, Ka Ora clinical study into COVID-19 vaccine immune responses in New Zealanders, Dr Cait and her team are now investigating if the amount of dietary fibre participants consume is having an effect on the number of antibodies participants produce after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. They hope this will provide more insight into how we can practically optimise our diets to achieve more protection from vaccines developed in the future.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Malaghan Institute on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 