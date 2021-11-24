Smokefree Cars - One Step Closer To Smokefree 2025

On Sunday 28 November any car carrying people under the age of 18 must be smokefree.

Smokefree cars are yet another step in the move to achieve the Smokefree 2025 goal. New Zealand continues to have some of the most advanced smokefree policies in the world. Other recent steps taken have included plain packaging of cigarettes, a retail display ban, and progressive vaping legislation that supports vaping use as a quit smoking tool. The smokefree cars ban will greatly diminish the health hazard of second-hand smoke while young people are in cars.

ASH Director, Deborah Hart said, “the ban on smoking in cars with children is welcome. We know smoking is dangerous not just for the person smoking, but for people around them as well. However, we still need the game changing measures that will dramatically reduce smoking. We are awaiting the Government’s Smokefree Plan, which went out for consultation earlier this year. The plan should signal comprehensive and bold measures to get Aoteoroa New Zealand to the Smokefree 2025 goal.”

Smoking rates have declined over the years, but not fast enough to achieve the Smokefree 2025 goal. Around 1 in 8 adults smoke cigarettes daily, but this rises to 1 in 3 among Māori.

“We are not on track to get to the Smokefree 2025 goal. What is needed immediately is greater investment in community-led initiatives to help people quit and mass media campaigns that support quit efforts. Then with that support in place, we can legislate to make tobacco products less appealing, less available and less addictive. Plus we need to strengthen our controls to guard against illicit trade.”

· The Smokefree 2025 goal is that less than 5% of all adults smoke daily by 2025.

· Cigarette smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in Aotearoa New Zealand

· There are almost 5,000 deaths each year (14 deaths every day).

· Since 2000, cigarette smoking has caused approximately 100,000 deaths.

· People smoke cigarettes for the nicotine, but die from the smoke from burning tobacco.

ASH NZ - Action for Smokefree 2025, is an independent NGO advocating for evidence based, ethical and effective actions to achieve Smokefree 2025 and reduce the preventable burden of premature death and disease caused by cigarette smoking.

