News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Smokefree Cars - One Step Closer To Smokefree 2025

Wednesday, 24 November 2021, 11:20 am
Press Release: ASH NZ

On Sunday 28 November any car carrying people under the age of 18 must be smokefree.

Smokefree cars are yet another step in the move to achieve the Smokefree 2025 goal. New Zealand continues to have some of the most advanced smokefree policies in the world. Other recent steps taken have included plain packaging of cigarettes, a retail display ban, and progressive vaping legislation that supports vaping use as a quit smoking tool. The smokefree cars ban will greatly diminish the health hazard of second-hand smoke while young people are in cars.

ASH Director, Deborah Hart said, “the ban on smoking in cars with children is welcome. We know smoking is dangerous not just for the person smoking, but for people around them as well. However, we still need the game changing measures that will dramatically reduce smoking. We are awaiting the Government’s Smokefree Plan, which went out for consultation earlier this year. The plan should signal comprehensive and bold measures to get Aoteoroa New Zealand to the Smokefree 2025 goal.”

Smoking rates have declined over the years, but not fast enough to achieve the Smokefree 2025 goal. Around 1 in 8 adults smoke cigarettes daily, but this rises to 1 in 3 among Māori.

“We are not on track to get to the Smokefree 2025 goal. What is needed immediately is greater investment in community-led initiatives to help people quit and mass media campaigns that support quit efforts. Then with that support in place, we can legislate to make tobacco products less appealing, less available and less addictive. Plus we need to strengthen our controls to guard against illicit trade.”

Useful information

· To find out more about the Smokefree Plan, click HERE

· The Smokefree 2025 goal is that less than 5% of all adults smoke daily by 2025.

· Cigarette smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in Aotearoa New Zealand

· There are almost 5,000 deaths each year (14 deaths every day).

· Since 2000, cigarette smoking has caused approximately 100,000 deaths.

· People smoke cigarettes for the nicotine, but die from the smoke from burning tobacco.

About ASH NZ

ASH NZ - Action for Smokefree 2025, is an independent NGO advocating for evidence based, ethical and effective actions to achieve Smokefree 2025 and reduce the preventable burden of premature death and disease caused by cigarette smoking.

To find out more: www.ash.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ASH NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 