NZNO Appoints New Chief Executive

Thursday, 25 November 2021, 4:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Nurses Organisation

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Goulter as its new Chief Executive. Mr Goulter is currently the National Secretary of New Zealand's largest education union, NZEI Te Riu Roa, and will commence his role with NZNO on 21 February 2022.

NZNO Kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku says Mr Goulter is well-suited to NZNO because of his long and distinguished union career, having in the past been General Secretary of finance sector union Finsec (Now FIRST union), Secretary of the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and a director at the Australian Council of Trade Unions. He currently serves on the Board of both the Co-operative Bank and Air New Zealand.

"He is also demonstrably committed to te Tiriti o Waitangi and eager to assist us in our organisation’s journey towards true biculturalism," Ms Nuku said.

"This appointment has taken us some time, but foremost for us was finding the right person, no matter how long that took. We are confident we have found the right person in Paul."

NZNO President Anne Daniels said, "Mr Goulter’s wealth of experience in creating opportunities for beneficial change in a difficult health care context will be pivotal to meeting the challenges we face together as nurses and NZNO members."

The NZNO Board would like to thank NZNO Professional Services Manager Mairi Lucas for stepping up into the Acting Chief Executive role and for her dedication and stewardship over the last year.

