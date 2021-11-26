Hawke’s Bay Edges Closer To 90% First Dose Milestone

Hawke’s Bay DHB expects to hit the 90% (1st dose) milestone, this weekend with only 204 first dose vaccines remaining.

Getting vaccinated this weekend means people will be eligible for their second vaccine before New Year and able to bring in the New Year in style.

Hawke’s Bay DHB COVID-19 Senior Responsible Officer Chris McKenna said, at 89.9% on Friday 29 November, the region was close to the 90% target set by the Government earlier in the month.

“It will be great to tick this off over the weekend when the remaining $20 incentive vouchers are likely to be used up in the DHB’s mass drive-in and walk-in vaccination clinics.”

Mrs McKenna said the region’s primary care providers, councils, community leaders, iwi and Pasifika communities along with all the DHB vaccination teams are all working really hard and are looking forward to the feeling of reward for all the mahi as we reach this milestone.

“I am proud of our Hawke’s Bay community who have come together to protect one another and hope everyone feels safer in the knowledge that our region has united to fight COVID-19.”

COVID-19 drive & walk-in vaccination clinics this weekend include:

Saturday 27 November

Sunday 28 November

$20 incentive vouchers are strictly while stocks last so people should get in quickly this weekend before they are all gone.

For a full list of clinics people can go to www.hbcovidvaccine.nz

