Pharmac Interim Report Provides Glimmer Of Hope For Meaningful Change

Friday, 3 December 2021, 4:56 pm
Press Release: Lung Foundation New Zealand

Patient advocacy group, Lung Foundation New Zealand (LFNZ) says the Pharmac report is damning, and it hopes it leads to meaningful change for New Zealand patients.

Lung Foundation CEO, Mr Philip Hope, says “Access to healthcare should be a human right, not an entitlement that needs to be paid for. We must emphasise, it is NOT merely a perception that New Zealand is falling behind other comparable countries with access to medicines, it is a FACT. New Zealand is FAR behind other countries (informed by thrift policy settings) and this is causing irretrievable loss of life for our most vulnerable patients.

“Despite many advances in early detection and innovative treatments across the OECD, the Lung Foundation is witnessing unprecedented suffering and inequity in New Zealand, resulting in premature death for most patients diagnosed with lung cancer.

“Healthcare professionals too are suffering, because they cannot provide patients with the best treatments unless the patient or family can self-fund them.”

Q. WILL the government be bold enough to deliver the change that is needed to address this major societal issue?

LFNZ is a non-government organisation dedicated to increasing survival for lung cancer. LFNZ has contributed to the review process by filing submissions (these reflected valuable input from patients, carers and specialists). LFNZ also participated in the patient group meetings hosted by The Pharmac Review Committee and acknowledge the collective effort of the review committee thus far.

