Vaccination Day By Rangatahi, For Rangatahi To Rangatahi

Waipareira youth will take over the Catherine Street Vaccination Clinic in Henderson on Saturday to encourage vaccinations amongst their peers.

Jacqui Harema, from Waipareira’s senior leadership team, said with the exception of the cold chain, the youth supporting the Waipareira Vaccination campaign had learned every aspect of running a large-scale vaccination centre – right down to a small street based pop-up station run out of a campervan.

More recently, three youngsters had completed their Covid-19 under supervision competency and become lay vaccinators. An additional group of five will soon complete their course and competency.

The youngest of the group turned 16.

Jacqui said the with a large portion of Māori and Pacific in West Auckland, yet to receive their first and second vaccination this event is to encourage and increase the number of young people in Waitakere to become fully vaccinated.

“The target audience is rangatahi aged 12 – 24 and their whānau living in West Auckland with a particular emphasis on Māori and Pacific rangatahi,” Jacqui said.

“What better way to encourage other rangatahi to become vaccinated then coming to a day specifically designed for, by them and to them?

“All activities on the day will we facilitated and run by rangatahi. From the time they arrive at the Vaccination Centre to when they leave the observation area. Our Youngatira team will, screen, control flow, register, vaccinate and support everyone in the observation area. “

'Youngatira' will have spot prizes, music, coffee and vouchers to be won on the day plus loads of other great prizes.

The Vaccination Centre opens at 10am-4.30pm.

