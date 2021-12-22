News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Health Warning – Unsafe Recreational Water Quality In Te Roto O Waihora (Lake Ellesmere) At Lakeside Domain

Wednesday, 22 December 2021, 8:14 pm
Press Release: Canterbury and West Coast District Health Boards

Canterbury District Health Board’s Community and Public Health unit has issued a health warning after high levels of faecal bacteria were found in consecutive samples taken from in Te Roto o Waihora (Lake Ellesmere) at Lakeside Domain.

Dr Ramon Pink Canterbury Medical Officer of Health, says “Water quality at affected site is not considered suitable for recreational uses including swimming because of the risk to health from the bacteria and other pathogens”.

“In most cases the ill-health effects from exposure to contaminated water are minor and short-lived. However, there is the potential for more serious health effects from exposure to faecal bacteria,” Dr Pink says.

Eating shellfish from these sites should be avoided. If fish are eaten, remove the gut and liver and wash in clean water before cooking. For further information on gathering Mahinga Kai refer to information below.

Water contaminated by human or animal faecal matter may contain a range of disease-causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa.

The sites where water quality is affected are listed on and Land, Air Water Aotearoa website.

Monitoring of the site will continue weekly and the public will be advised when the site is safe for recreational use.

For further details visit:

https://www.lawa.org.nz/explore-data/canterbury-region/

Or contact Community and Public Health on (03) 364 1777:

https://www.cph.co.nz/your-health/recreational-water/

For more information about Mahinga Kai:

https://www.cph.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/saf0112.pdf

