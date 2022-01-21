Hosts Postpone 2022 New Zealand Primary Healthcare Awards

As Omicron approaches New Zealand, hosts of the 2022 New Zealand Primary Healthcare Awards | He Tohu Mauri Ora have made the difficult decision to postpone the awards until later in the year.

“Primary care is playing a central role in New Zealand’s response to COVID-19, and the hits just keep coming. It is simply not the best time to distract from primary care’s critical work, or to bring the sector together for a large celebration when the spectre of sickness and absenteeism looms large,” The Health Media co-owner and director Anna Mickell says.

Entries paused, gala postponed

All entries and nominations are suspended for now, and the 7 May awards gala is postponed. Hosts will revisit the awards later in the year with the hope of reopening them and setting a new date for submission deadlines and the gala event.

Ms Mickell says people who have already entered the 2022 awards will not be penalised as all entries and nominations registered or submitted on the awards website will stay in the system and automatically be reactivated when the event reopens.

Hosted by The Health Media Ltd and the Pharmacy Guild of New Zealand, the awards encourage collaboration and innovation in primary care, and allow the healthcare sector and the public to see how hard primary care practitioners work to improve the health and wellbeing of all New Zealanders.

Hosts thank everyone who has taken the time to start or submit an award entry in such uncertain times and will keep the sector posted on developments.

Visit nzphawards.co.nz for updates and announcements.

About The Health Media Ltd

The Health Media is the publisher of New Zealand Doctor Rata Aotearoa, Pharmacy Today | Kaitiaki Rongoā O Te Wā, the Healthcare Handbook and the Everybody Patient Information Sheets. It also provides accredited continuing professional development for New Zealand Doctor and Pharmacy Today subscribers and the wider sector. The Health Media’s products have led the provision of health sector news, opinion and education in New Zealand for over three decades.

About the Pharmacy Guild of New Zealand Inc

The Pharmacy Guild provides support and services to community pharmacy owners. It is committed to ensuring members realise their professional and financial potential in today’s challenging business environment. The Guild provides leadership on all issues facing the community pharmacy sector and provides members with a range of business services and tools.

