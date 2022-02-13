News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Many Vaccination Sites Still Open Despite Strong Winds, Heavy Rain

Sunday, 13 February 2022, 6:28 pm
Press Release: NRHCC

There are still plenty of options for Aucklanders to get vaccinated today, despite strong winds and heavy rain lashing the region.

While a number of vaccination centres in Auckland have been moved indoors, and some have closed due to gale-force winds and rain brought about by Cyclone Dovi, NRHCC Clinical Director Dr Anthony Jordan says there are still plenty of options for people to get their booster dose, or to bring their tamariki aged 5 to 11 along to get their first dose today.

“Many of our sites remain open, including Albany, Otara, Henderson and Tamaki.

“Orewa and Mt Wellington vaccination centres which usually operate as drive-throughs, have moved to delivering vaccinations inside.

“There are around 100 pharmacies also open right across the city.

“We ask that you please have a little extra patience as there may be some queues for walk-ins.”

Sites closed include the Westgate and Airport Park and Ride drive-throughs and The Cloud on Queen’s Wharf.

For information on operating hours and locations of vaccinating GPs and pharmacies, visit the Healthpoint website or call ahead to check with your local GP or pharmacy.

