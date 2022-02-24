ProCare Welcomes Use Of Supervised RATS, But Short Notice Of Deployment Putting Pressure On Health System

Leading healthcare provider, ProCare, has today welcomed the arrival of supervised Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) in general practice, as this will provide patients with certainty around whether they have covid or are just suffering from the common cold.

However, the timing of the announcement of their availability has caught practices on the hop. The authorisation for their use does not officially start until phase 3 of the Omicron surge plan and so not all practices have sufficient supplies, putting significant pressure on practices at an already busy time.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at ProCare says: “With the rising number of Omicron cases over the past few days, we’ve seen a significant uplift in the number of Aucklanders looking to be tested to the point of traffic jams, crashed phone systems and frayed tempers.

“Health professionals are doing the best they can support their patients during this unprecedented time and the more we can do to help relieve the pressure across the system the better,” she points out.

“The fact that most general practices will now be able to provide their patients with an answer in 15 minutes as to whether they are covid-positive or not, will be welcome for patients. Especially, given the rising case numbers and corresponding stress levels,” she continues.

“However, practices needed more notice around the arrival time of RATs so that they could effectively and clearly communicate with their patients at a time when everyone is already overwhelmed,” she points out.

“ProCare only received its first delivery of top up RATs this morning to assist practices getting through the next few days, and ProCare kaimahi have mobilised in order to deliver RATs to practices as quickly as we can.”

Members of the public can also get RAT tests from community testing centres. They only need to see their general practice if they are unwell enough to require a consultation or assessment.

“Before reaching out to their general practice, patients should make sure they fit the criteria* for a supervised RAT test and phone ahead to check stock levels at their general practice,” warns Norwell.

“It’s only day one of the roll out, and the Ministry is rightly making sure there are enough RATs for every practice around the country, so it might just take a day or two before each practice has enough capacity to test everyone who is eligible. So please, bear with practices while they wait for stock levels to match demand as they’re doing their absolute best to see as many patients as they can – all in the midst of this global pandemic.

“As Omicron generally has milder symptoms than previous versions of COVID-19, it is safe for people to self-isolate at home, so general practice teams are encouraging their patients to remain calm and only seek medical advice if they have concerns about a pre-existing health condition or are experiencing difficulties. It is encouraging that most of the cases can be managed from home with limited medical intervention required,” concludes Norwell.

From today, general practices will be able to provide patients with a supervised RAT test free of charge.

