Tomorrow’s Industrial Action Called Off – Services Starting To Be Reinstated At Canterbury And West Coast DHBs

An Employment Court ruling has called a stop to tomorrow’s planned strike by Allied, Public Health, Scientific and Technical staff who are covered by the PSA (Public Services Association) union. All health services across Canterbury and the West Coast are making plans to reinstate as many services as possible, however, it will take some time to rebook elective /planned outpatient appointments and surgery which has already been postponed.

Everyone whose appointment or surgery had to be deferred will be contacted directly. Unfortunately we can’t turn everything back on overnight. Canterbury and West Coast District Health Boards (DHBs) would like to thank patients for their understanding as staff work as fast as they can to rebook people.

“If anyone is unsure about what to do, they can call the number on their appointment letter,” says Canterbury and West Coast DHB Chief Executive Dr Peter Bramley.

“We’re asking patients to continue being kind, as it may take a few days to reschedule appointments and surgery.

“We respect the right of our staff to take industrial action and acknowledge the important role that all health workers play in delivering high quality care, but I am pleased we’re able to continue to provide treatment and care without further disruptions for our community at this time,” Peter says.

“People in the health sector are working hard under extreme pressure, and they have been for some time, as COVID-19 continues to affect the way we live.

“As partners in the fight against COVID-19, we greatly appreciate the mahi that each and every person in our health sector is doing,” he says.

© Scoop Media