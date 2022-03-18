Puhimoana Ariki Collective Selected For Ministry Of Health’s National Bowel Screening Campaign
After a competitive RFP process, the Puhimoana Ariki Collective has been selected as the agency to develop and roll out the National Bowel Screening Programme (NBSP) campaign for the Ministry of Health.
Puhimoana Ariki is a collective of three Aotearoa-owned agencies: Rotorua and Wellington based Māori agency Wawata Creative, Pacific agency Bright Sunday headquartered in South Auckland and The Digital Café in Wellington.
Puhimoana Ariki Collective Creative
Director Inia Maxwell says the campaign is the first for the
newly formed collective.
“We’d talked
about forming a collective to provide a true Māori, Pacific
and local solution. The bowel screening campaign was the
opportunity we’d been waiting for to come together to
achieve better outcomes for our people,” says
Inia.
“It’s humbling that our
first campaign will help to save lives and we thank the
Ministry of Health and the panel for appointing us to
deliver it.”
Puhimoana Ariki Collective
Strategy and Pacific Creative lead Amatailevi Stella Muller
says the win validates that Māori and Pacific marketing
frameworks have currency.
"This is an
exciting opportunity for our collective to evidence and
demonstrate a creative and campaign development process that
truly embodies Māori and Pacific ways of engaging,
thinking, working and creating,” says Amatailevi
Stella.
“What sets us apart is our
‘deep knowing’ and insights informed by our lived
experiences, relationships and connections to our
communities - this is our value add.”
Matt McNeil, from The Digital Café, says there’s more work to be done to get it right for priority audiences.
“Through our experience working with
Māori and Pacific audiences in Aotearoa the traditional
mainstream media buying approach has always been
sub-optimal,” says Matt.
“Forming this collective has enabled us to deliver a programme of ground-up, grass roots, community and social led communications that will better connect with these communities”.
NBSP Manager Cathy Whiteside says the panel was impressed with Puhimoana Ariki Collective’s credentials and commitment to communicating with Māori and Pacific audiences, and their very strong community networks.
“Bowel screening participation rates for
Māori and Pacific peoples are well below those for
non-Māori, non-Pacific populations, and this campaign is
all about changing that. We are excited to be working with
Puhimoana Ariki Collective on this extremely important
campaign.” says Cathy.
The NBSP campaign,
which will launch in June/July 2022, will promote public
awareness about bowel screening, with a focus on increasing
participation, particularly for eligible Māori and Pacific
people, and disabled people. It seeks to complement and
enhance the comprehensive work already underway locally and
regionally by district health boards, and to tap into the
insights and learnings from
kaimahi.
The campaign has strong input
from a campaign advisory group that has broad sector
representation. There is also ongoing input from a consumer
rōpū, clinical advisory group, and communications advisory
group.
The NBSP is free for people
aged 60 to 74 years. It aims to save lives by finding bowel
cancer at an early stage when it can often be successfully
treated.
BACKGROUND
Wawata
Creative is a Māori-owned full service
communications agency established in 2014. Based in Rotorua
and Wellington, the agency leads - Inia Maxwell (Ngāti
Whakaue, Ngāti Rangiwewehi), Rongopai Stirling-Maxwell
(Te Whānau-a-Apanui, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kauwhata,
Ngāi Tahu) and Sam Robinson (Ngāti Raukawa)
specialise in Māori engagement and weaving Māori
narratives and creative into messaging, that resonates with
all audiences.
Bright Sunday is a marketing, communications and creative agency based in South Auckland specialising in engaging Pacific and underserved audiences. Founded in 2010, Bright Sunday is owned by Amatailevi (Samoan Chief Title) Stella Muller (Samatau, Masina) who together with her husband Robert Muller (Nukunuku) lead a team of ten and work with an extensive network of Pacific, Māori and like-minded creatives, cultural experts and marketing practitioners.
The Digital Café is a Wellington-based, locally-owned media agency founded in November 2016 by media stalwarts Matt McNeil and Antony Young. The Digital Café is a team of eleven and provides media planning, buying, measurement and management services to public and private sector clients all around Aotearoa.