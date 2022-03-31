News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Hawke’s Bay DHB Blesses New Theatre And Admissions Discharge Unit Today

Thursday, 31 March 2022, 7:20 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

Patients can soon enjoy the recently completed Theatre Admissions and Discharge Unit, which was formally blessed today at Hawke’s Bay Fallen Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.

The event marks completion of stage two, and the first clinical patient area, of Hawke’s Bay DHB’s $20.8 million Surgical Services Expansion Project.

Perioperative Unit Manager Sherryl Parkin says patient and staff experience will be significantly improved.

“The Theatre Admissions and Discharge Unit is a larger, more welcoming environment, which will help improve flow through the Perioperative Unit and overall patient experience,” Ms Parkin says.

“The pre and post-operative surgery areas are an essential part of the patient journey for all surgeries. Patients arrive on the day of their surgery either from their home or the ward, and our team ensures they are prepared and safe to proceed.

“If they are here as a day case, they will return to this unit to rest, recover and prepare to return home. The unit is also a space where whānau can support loved ones before surgery, and reunite with them afterwards.”

Ms Parkin says the next phase of the DHB’s Surgical Services Expansion Project will be the redesign and expansion of the Post-Anaesthetic Care Unit (PACU).

“The Post-Anaesthetic Care Unit is a critical care unit where patients are closely monitored in the immediate post-operative phase, following a general or local anaesthetic, or sedation,” she said.

The expansion of PACU, to be opened later this year, will provide additional capacity. This will help Hawke’s Bay Hospital support an eighth operating theatre, due to be completed next year as part of the Surgical Services Expansion Project.

Over the coming weeks, PACU will relocate to share space within the new Theatre Admissions and Discharge Unit so construction can start.

Today’s project milestone follows last year’s opening of a Theatre Operations Centre, and a link bridge giving staff access to new change rooms, meeting rooms and tea break facilities.

More information on the DHB’s redevelopment projects, including the Surgical Services Expansion, can be found at: www.hbdhbprojects.nz

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Hawke's Bay District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in.


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 