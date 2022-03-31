Hawke’s Bay DHB Blesses New Theatre And Admissions Discharge Unit Today

Patients can soon enjoy the recently completed Theatre Admissions and Discharge Unit, which was formally blessed today at Hawke’s Bay Fallen Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.

The event marks completion of stage two, and the first clinical patient area, of Hawke’s Bay DHB’s $20.8 million Surgical Services Expansion Project.

Perioperative Unit Manager Sherryl Parkin says patient and staff experience will be significantly improved.

“The Theatre Admissions and Discharge Unit is a larger, more welcoming environment, which will help improve flow through the Perioperative Unit and overall patient experience,” Ms Parkin says.

“The pre and post-operative surgery areas are an essential part of the patient journey for all surgeries. Patients arrive on the day of their surgery either from their home or the ward, and our team ensures they are prepared and safe to proceed.

“If they are here as a day case, they will return to this unit to rest, recover and prepare to return home. The unit is also a space where whānau can support loved ones before surgery, and reunite with them afterwards.”

Ms Parkin says the next phase of the DHB’s Surgical Services Expansion Project will be the redesign and expansion of the Post-Anaesthetic Care Unit (PACU).

“The Post-Anaesthetic Care Unit is a critical care unit where patients are closely monitored in the immediate post-operative phase, following a general or local anaesthetic, or sedation,” she said.

The expansion of PACU, to be opened later this year, will provide additional capacity. This will help Hawke’s Bay Hospital support an eighth operating theatre, due to be completed next year as part of the Surgical Services Expansion Project.

Over the coming weeks, PACU will relocate to share space within the new Theatre Admissions and Discharge Unit so construction can start.

Today’s project milestone follows last year’s opening of a Theatre Operations Centre, and a link bridge giving staff access to new change rooms, meeting rooms and tea break facilities.

More information on the DHB’s redevelopment projects, including the Surgical Services Expansion, can be found at: www.hbdhbprojects.nz

