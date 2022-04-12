News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Expert Advice Sought On Long-term Health Challenges

Tuesday, 12 April 2022, 1:01 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Kia hiwa rā, kia hiwa rā! E ngā mātanga, e ngā māngai, tēnei te karanga ki a koutou kia tono mai ki tēnei kaupapa, hei āwhina i tā mātou whai atu i te pae ora mō ngā hapori katoa o te motu.

Expressions of interest open today for a new Public Health Advisory Committee of up to seven members who will tackle existing and future health issues affecting New Zealanders.

“COVID-19 has highlighted that making evidence based health decisions is good for the country’s wellbeing and economy,” Director-General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield says.

“The health and disability reforms provide an opportunity to do things in a way that improves the outcomes for the communities typically under-served by the health system, including Māori and Pacifica peoples and those in the disability community.

“The committee will provide public-facing, independent, science-based advice to Ministers on long-term challenges that impact on the health of New Zealanders.

“It will consider the factors underlying the health of people and communities and prioritise equity-based approaches.

“We know there is strong public health expertise in communities and academia. This will strengthen their connection with government,” Dr Bloomfield says.

Kia tono mai! Expressions of Interest run from today (12 April) and close on 6 May.

