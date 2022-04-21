Porirua Health Care Locality Announced

Led by Ngāti Toa Rangatira, and supported by the CCDHB, Tū Ora Compass Health is delighted to announce its partnership role within the Porirua Locality, a new way of delivering improved healthcare and wellbeing services for the Porirua community.

The first tranche of healthcare locality prototypes were announced nationwide today by Minister Little as part of changes being made to the health system.

“This locality approach, will focus on health prevention, helping whānau stay well, giving iwi, pacific and the wider community a strong voice in deciding what’s needed in their local area. It’s also about having different health and wellbeing organisations working together better to improve people’s experiences of healthcare,” says Justine Thorpe Tū Ora Chief Executive.

“We are a maturing collective who have been working together across a range of collaborative forums as well as service and system improvements over the last 3-4 years, although our relationships with each other go back 15 years or more,” she says.

“Led by Ngāti Toa, we continue to learn about each other’s strengths and challenges and have developed a solid working relationship over time. This enables us to hold free and frank conversations in the spirit of partnership, knowing that we are all committed to a commonly shared kaupapa of whānau wellbeing and success.”

“COVID 19 provided the impetus for us all to work even more closely together and we are proud of the outcomes of our collective efforts. These efforts were whānau and community centred and focused on prevention and promotion, leading to some of the highest immunisation rates in the country,” she says.

Aspirations are high for the future of health and wellbeing of the Porirua community, and as part of the locality partnership work, this might mean:

Redesigned Mental Health and Addictions service models

Increase in Kaupapa Māori and Pacific led services

Transforming access for primary care in Porirua

Better support for rangatahi

Shared data platforms and flexible funding models as key enablers

