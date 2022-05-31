World Smokefree Day Sparks Pasifika Digital Smokefree Service

A FREE digital smoke-free service Ōlaōla (Ōla) created for Pasifika people in New Zealand was launched by The Pacific Health and Welfare Network (PHW) today.

Ōla is a Facebook Messenger chatbot designed to walk alongside its users during the first 14 days of their quit smoking journey. Through an interactive story, Ōla supports users to form new habits, identify triggers, and troubleshoot commonly anticipated speed bumps that can hinder the success of quitting.

Dr El-Shadan Tautolo, chair of the PHW, was pleased to announce this innovative service on World Smokefree Day to mark a transition in smokefree services in a world where people increasingly live more online.

“We’ve chosen to launch this chatbot today to celebrate our goals for a Smokefree Pasifika by 2025 and to deliver a dedicated Pasifika smokefree service into the digital sphere where traditional services have not previously been to meet our online Pasifika communities”

The chatbot is the first of many anticipated features the Pasifika digital service is set to roll out over the next year in response to the Ministry of Health’s Smokefree Action Plan that aims to have less than five percent of New Zealanders smoking by the year 2025.

Mrs Stephanie Erick of PHW said they anticipate the service to reach deep into Pasifika communities of all ethnicities, and garner the support of existing stakeholders within New Zealand tobacco control.

“Currently there are about fifty-five thousand Pacific smokers in New Zealand and we hope to reach those who have never considered stopping. We welcome the support of stakeholders inside the tobacco control space, to help reduce the significant inequalities in smoking related mortality that exist for Pasifika peoples”.

Last year the Ministry reported Pasifika adults (16.4%) having almost double the smoking rates of their European counterparts (8.3%).

Along with funding from Te Hiringa Hauora/Health Promotion Agency, the network enlisted the help of New Zealand design and technology studio ARK to bring Ōla to life. Dr Canaan Aumua, Director of ARK said,

“Ōla is the most complex Messenger bot in existence and is a unique mix of CBT (cognitive behavioural therapy) and gamification all wrapped up in a relaxed and fun conversation you could easily be having with a family member or friend”

To find out more about Ōla visit www.olaola.co.nz

